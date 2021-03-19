FREE Youth & Young Adult Virtual Training: Power Up Your Resume Triad Goodwill, United Way and The City of Greensboro Partner to Help Greensboro Youth

GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) and United Way of Greater Greensboro want to help teens and young adults in the area find and prepare for work by hosting a free virtual training event. The Jumpstart Series: Power Up Your Resume! Youth & Young Adult Virtual Training Workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 24 2021 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm via Zoom.
The two non-profit organizations have partnered with the City of Greensboro to form the Plus One Committee which is comprised of representatives from each organization who are passionate about helping young adults reach their employment and professional goals.
“Triad Goodwill is thrilled to host this partnered event,” says Russell E. Dye, community and business engagement manager for Triad Goodwill. “It is a fantastic opportunity for young adults in the area to gain knowledge that can help them enter and remain in the workforce - at no cost. Everyone needs a resume for every and any job they wish to pursue, so the skills and lessons taught in this workshop are valuable to their future.”
“As an adolescent, I remember I couldn't wait until I was old enough to get my worker’s permit so that I could work during the summer. I liked going to the movies and having my own bank account. As I reflect, I know that my early work experiences provided me with a level of independence and pride that has been integral to my development into my adulthood. I am excited that we are offering this virtual hiring event for youth and young adults in greater Greensboro,” said Traci McLemore, senior manager of community impact initiatives at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
The workshop will be 1-hour long where participants will learn how to prepare a professional resume that is reflective of their skills, knowledge, and education relevant to the job they are seeking. Participants will also learn what information to include on their resume and how to present their skills and abilities clearly and concisely. They will also learn about the different styles of resumes, as well as rules-of-thumb for creating a successful resume.
Participants must register in advance at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/yya/ and are encouraged to test their equipment prior to the training and participate in a quiet area if able.
