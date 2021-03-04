“Doing the Most Good”
HIGH POINT, NC (March 4, 2021) --- Members from the Fraternal Order of Police Triad Lodge #79 donated $2,500 to support programs of The Salvation Army & The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point.
"2020 brought new challenges and the need for donations was greater than ever,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “This donation not only helps with those financial challenges of our youth and families, but also lets those families know that they are cared about and supported by local Law Enforcement organizations and retired officers."
On December 18th, 2020 four members of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Triad Lodge #79 presented The Salvation Army of High Point with a donation of $500 and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point with a donation of $2,000 to support local programs focused on helping local families and students in need.
“Once a year, as outreach to the community our FOP lodge #79, provides approximately 300 meals baskets during the Easter holiday season to several senior centers in Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Liberty and Asheboro. In addition, our lodge does a Cops and Kids event during the Christmas season. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to conduct a in person Shop with Cop event. We did, however, provide gift cards to 10 students from the local school in amount of 100.00 dollars each. Our lodge also donated $500.00 dollars to the High Point Salvation Army and $2,000.00 to The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point,” explains Victor Resto, Secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police Triad Lodge #79.
