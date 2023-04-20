Frank L. Blum Construction Moves to New Headquarters
Blum University on April 25 and 26, 100th Anniversary Celebration in May
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (APRIL 20, 2023)—Frank L. Blum Construction, a 100-year-old commercial general contractor headquartered in Winston-Salem, recently moved its corporate headquarters to 2601 Pilgrim Court just north of downtown.Blum Construction has a total workforce of 250 employees throughout North Carolina with approximately 130 of those positions based at the Winston-Salem headquarters.
Blum Construction’s purchase and renovation of the Pilgrim Court building allows the company to accommodate additional employees in various departments and provides much-needed breakout and meeting space for group collaboration. Additional features of the Pilgrim Court building are a flexible work environment with a work café, a lounge with game tables, a mothers’ room, and a large outdoor work area for Blum Construction teammates to work in a variety of settings.
In addition, Blum Construction will continue to use its former headquarters at 830 25th Street for further expansion of its in-house equipment, masonry, drywall, and concrete divisions. Blum Construction moved to the East 25th Street location in the early 1960s. It was the third headquarters location since the company’s founding in 1923.
Blum Construction is holding its bi-annual Blum University training conference for all its employees from across North Carolina at the new headquarters on April 25 and 26. Blum University includes company updates, training opportunities and a community service project, and will feature a gathering for industry partners the afternoon of April 25. For this year’s service project, Blum teammates will pack bags to deliver to families at SECU Family House of the Triad, Trellis (formerly Hospice) of the Triad, SECU Family House in Chapel Hill and The Rathbun House in Asheville.
“We are thrilled about our new Pilgrim Court headquarters. It’s an ideal reuse of a building in a prime location that had been vacant for a number of years,” Frank L. Blum Construction CEO Mike Lancaster said. “The new building provides ample space for marketing, human resources, and accounting operations to support all Blum locations across North Carolina. It also offers expanded space for our virtual design and construction teams as well as a variety of other corporate functions. Best of all, the building will support future job growth in the Triad.
“We’re now well positioned to retain and attract a highly skilled workforce in a highly competitive industry,” Lancaster added. “During our 100 year history Blum Construction has remained true to our roots as a builder. As a true builder, we understand what it takes to successfully put work in place. We’re also particularly proud that we can handle key critical aspects of projects like masonry and drywall with our in-house crews to allow us to better control the craftsmanship, schedule, and cost of projects.”
The move to Pilgrim Court also provides ideal conditions for the company’s Virtual Design and Construction arm. As an industry leader in this area, Blum Construction works to use all the latest technology to transform and optimize the construction experience by solving potential issues before they happen, virtually. Integrating the right builders with the right technology improves collaboration and communication. Key aspects of Virtual Design and Construction in place at Blum Construction’s new headquarters are:
- Spatial system coordination – Utilizing 3D software to model complex building systems in ways that support long-term maintenance and service, while avoiding costly delays in installation. The coordination also allows for certain elements to be prefabricated offsite.
- Site logistics planning – Utilizing 3D software to model complex site logistics to accurately convey designated worker areas, potential hazard zones, material movement pathways, lift zones, and even parking areas. Accurate communication expedites the worker acclimation.
- Reality Capture – Utilizing laser scanning to create a model of an existing environment both accurately and efficiently. This process can aid in understanding existing constraints as the client re-imagines the space and provides an accurate basis for working within the environment.
- Virtual Reality – Utilizing a model to create complex mock-ups of building elements or even entire rooms to help convey the intended physical outcome, work through complex details, or aid in quality assurance.
- Model-based layout – Once the building is modeled 3-dimensionally, the intricate details can be transferred from the model to a field-based robot and tablet that then places precision points on the project site. Utilizing this method helps efficiently establish control, layout detailed elements, aid in the quality assurance process, and eliminate errors.
Celebrating its 100th anniversary in May, Frank L. Blum Construction has been a trusted building partner to owners for generations. The company’s portfolio includes iconic buildings in Winston-Salem and in communities across North Carolina, as well as Virginia and South Carolina, where it also holds commercial general contractor licenses.
The company will mark its 100th anniversary with a special event in Winston-Salem in May and with smaller events in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh later this year.
