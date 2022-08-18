Frank L. Blum Construction, a commercial general contractor headquartered in Winston-Salem, is announcing an expansion that will invest more than $3.8 million and create 35 new jobs. The project will relocate its existing headquarters operations from 830 East 25th Street to a newly acquired office building located at 2601 Pilgrim Court. The company was awarded a $250,000 Building Reuse grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) to support the expansion.
Frank L. Blum Construction was established in 1923 and has been a trusted building partner to owners for generations. The company’s portfolio includes iconic buildings in communities across North Carolina, as well as Virginia and South Carolina, where it also holds commercial general contractor licenses.
Mike Lancaster, CEO of Frank L. Blum Construction, says the expansion and relocation will allow the company to keep up with growth and attract and retain talent. “We believe this new building will provide an excellent working environment for our growing team and allow us to remain competitive for the best talent in the industry. We are excited to commemorate our company’s 100th anniversary with an expansion project that allows our company to thrive and grow for many years to come.”
The $3.8 million project will include renovations to the property on Pilgrim Court. The company will retain its existing property on East 25th Street and plans to have some of its divisions continue to operate out of the current facility.
The project aligns with the strategic target industry sectors for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, identified by collaborative efforts among City and County officials, industry partners, and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.
Mark Owens, President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. says “it is wonderful that Frank L. Blum Construction remains committed to its growth in Winston-Salem, where it has a 100-year legacy. This expansion is a great example of the many long-established companies that continue to find Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as the best place in the country to grow their business – benefiting from strong economic conditions, an available talent pool, and many other advantages.”
As a result of the expansion, Frank L. Blum plans to add 35 new jobs with an average salary of $81,769. The company has a total workforce of 218 employees throughout North Carolina with about 130 of those positions located in the Winston-Salem headquarters.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says “the jobs generated by this expansion project represent excellent opportunities for careers in growing industry sectors. Workforce expansion significantly benefits our city, particularly in in-demand career fields like the skilled trades.”
This project was made possible by the coordination and support of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
David Plyler, Chair of the Forsyth County Commissioners, says “the County is pleased to support Frank L. Blum Construction’s expansion. The company is an ideal corporate citizen, providing meaningful jobs that support local families and contributing economic benefit through its property investments.”
The company plans to relocate to the new office space in 2023, in time for its 100th anniversary.
Photo provided by Frank L. Blum Construction
