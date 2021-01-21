Pace, a national marketing agency headquartered in Greensboro, has launched the Pace Impact Project to help local businesses harness the power of social media.
GREENSBORO, NC — With so many small and local businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, Pace, founded in Greensboro in 1973 and now one of the largest woman-owned agencies in the U.S., has launched an innovative program aimed at helping local minority and underserved entrepreneurs fuel their businesses by building a successful social media presence.
The Pace Impact Project was developed to specifically partner with traditionally underrepresented business founders in the communities Pace calls home. Selected participants will receive pro bono services focused on social media marketing. The goal is to create campaigns that are unique to each participating business and its needs. Each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to learn how to measure and continue their social media efforts throughout the program so that they can continue to utilize best practices after completing the program.
This year’s first-ever cohort consists of four Triad businesses, three in Greensboro and the fourth in Winston-Salem:
In addition to one-on-one consultations, selected businesses will be provided with:
- An annual social media plan and calendar for 2021
- Two or three curated social media posts per month
- Training on how to curate their own social media posts and maintain their social media plan in the future
For more information about the Pace Impact Project, please visit www.paceco.com/pace-impact-project.
Pace
Pace is a national full-service marketing agency. We serve clients regionally and globally to help move their customers and employees to action. Our staff is made up of more than 300 creatives, strategists, analysts and technologists, located across the country, who are shaping the marketing world each second. Our 3,000-square-foot in-house studio honors Pace’s culture of helping brands redefine what is possible by bringing stories to life. Pace has offices and key client hubs across the U.S. For more information, please visit Paceco.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
- Woman-owned, woman-led company for 40+ years
- 60% of Pace employees are women, with half serving in a director or executive role
- Average employee tenure of seven years—double the industry average
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.