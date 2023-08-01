Four N.C. A&T Journalism Students Commit to Three-Year McClatchy HBCU Internship Program

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 1, 2023) — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University rising sophomore public relations majors Renee Douglas and Steven Matthews Jr., along with rising junior multimedia journalism majors Chrysta Nichols and Gabrielle Heyward, have been chosen to participate in the McClatchy Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Internship.
McClatchy, a renowned media and publishing company, offers this internship program to provide HBCU students with a transformative experience in the world of media and publishing. Its goal is to nurture the next generation of professionals who are committed to McClatchy’s mission and values.
Douglas, Heyward, Matthews and Nichols, who are studying in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, will embark on a three-year commitment, spending 10 weeks each summer working full-time at McClatchy. Upon graduating, they will commit to working for McClatchy for a full year in a position aligned with their interests and aspirations.
“I know firsthand the transformative impact this opportunity can have in unleashing one’s full potential and paving the way for a successful professional journey,” said Natalie Piner, McClatchy’s senior director of news talent, culture and training. “Our interns have had the opportunity to learn and grow in various aspects of the media industry including journalism, marketing, product innovation and finance. Overall, the McClatchy HBCU Internship has provided an exceptional platform for our interns to unleash their potential, learn from experienced professionals, and build a foundation for a bright and successful future in the media industry.”
The interns are paired with senior-level mentors who guide and support their professional growth throughout the program. They will have the opportunity to work on impactful projects that address recurring industry challenges and contribute to improving McClatchy’s business operations. This hands-on experience will enable them to develop and refine their skills while gaining a comprehensive understanding of the media landscape.
McClatchy remains committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities it serves. The internship program serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to creating opportunities for underrepresented talent, nurturing their potential and empowering them to shape the future of media and publishing.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
