FOUNDING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MARGARET COLLINS, TO SPEAK AT WORLD CONFERENCE ON CREATIVE ECONOMY IN BALI, INDONESIA
The Center for Creative Economy’s Founder and Executive Director, Margaret Collins, was invited to speak at the World Conference on Creative Economy in Bali, Indonesia on October 5-7, 2022.
The Indonesian government was the host of the 2022 conference. Their leadership in the Creative Economy at the global level is evident from its initiative to hold the 1st World Conference on Creative Economy in Bali 2018, resulting in the Bali Agenda for CE; and the establishment of Friends of Creative Economy 2019, that proposed the UNGA Resolution on International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021 and established the Global Center of Excellence and International Cooperation for Creative Economy (G-CINC).
Margaret Collins gave a presentation on October 6, 2022, sharing the Center for Creative Economy’s 10 years of success in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and highlighting how CCE has helped develop creative entrepreneurs in Winston-Salem, the state of NC, and across the U.S. The focus of the panel on which she spoke was public private partnership.
Conference attendees included leaders in the Creative Economy from countries across the globe including England, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Philippines, and Africa to name a few.
CCE provides inception-stage business training to help artists and creatives establish their market value and accelerate ideas into action. Their customized education and mentorship programs fulfill a mission to launch, grow, and accelerate viable creative businesses.
A nonprofit organization, CCE strives to strengthen the creative economy and the creative community in Winston-Salem, NC and beyond. Since 2016 CCE has helped launch 57 creative startups in its accelerator, 61% of which were founded by women and 32% by minorities.
Today, 80% of those companies are still thriving, and 289 jobs have been created. CCE’s cohorts have earned $14 million in revenue and raised $21 million in investment.
(0) comments
