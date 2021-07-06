Founding Fathers Distillery, Ltd. is a small batch, single barrel craft distillery located along the Deep River (now Randleman Lake) in High Point, NC.
Secluded within a 100-acre working farm, FFD meticulously ferments and distills whiskey and rum. Besides tasting our highly acclaimed Cooper’s Cut Single Malt Whisky and premium Deep River Rum, the distillery offers the opportunity to get away from it all, to hear and see nature undisturbed, and to relax. Informative walk-throughs offer insights into the exciting world of fermenting and distilling spirits, equal parts science and art.
Tastings are offered in our new tasting room, outfitted for comfort and adventures in the art of tasting premium spirits. Front and back porches invite you to “sit a spell”, reflect, hear yourself think…unless of course, your thoughts are interrupted by the sounds of eagles, hawks, various other birds singing loudly or the sight of deer, wild turkeys, mating blue birds or blue herons in flight. Many whisky and rum experts are extolling our products as “the best “they have ever had.
Visit our website at foundingfathersdistillery.com to learn how to schedule your unique experience at Founding Fathers Farm along the Deep!! Our official grand opening is scheduled for the 24th of July. All visits to the Distillery are scheduled by appointment only.
What People Are Saying..
“In all honestly this is probably the best Malt Whisky I have ever had… truly a balanced start and finish. It’s like I’m getting the smokiness and the oak in just the right amount! Not bitter - not straight tobacco - definitely not a one trick pony - it’s seasoned with specific intent - bravo sir.”
