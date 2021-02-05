The Winston-Salem Foundation announces 24 Community Grants totaling $1,246,588 in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. These grants, which include future commitments, support local nonprofits that are providing important programs and services that positively impact Forsyth County and its residents. Community Grants are made possible by community members who support the Foundation’s flexible grantmaking funds.
CAPACITY-BUILDING GRANTS
Over the past year, local nonprofits have overcome steep challenges created by the pandemic, serving as frontline responders and lifelines to community members who were most impacted by health, economic, educational, and many other circumstances. Adaptation, strong management, and technical skills have been critical for our nonprofits to successfully do their work, and Capacity-Building Grants support these efforts. These grants also support diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching to help nonprofits advance racial equity through their work and within their organizations.
Program Director for Capacity-Building Grants April Durr notes, “We’ve shifted this grant program to include multi-year commitments so organizations can better plan their budgets and spend more time fulfilling their missions. This was a great opportunity for us to incorporate learning from our nonprofit community and ultimately strengthen the impact of these grants."
- ABC of NC Foundation – $42,500 for financial analysis and management software over two years
- Center for Creative Economy – $54,750 for development planning and assistance over three years
- Child Care Resource Center – $25,000 for strategic planning
- Crosby Scholars Community Partnership – $54,750 for a special events and development coordinator over three years
- Experiment in Self-Reliance – $54,750 for marketing and development assistance and planning over three years
- IFB Solutions Foundation – $25,000 for technology training
- Financial Pathways of the Piedmont – $20,000 for a resource development director for a second year
- Love Community Development Corporation – $21,288 for strategic and succession planning
- Memorial Industrial Community Development Corporation – $32,850 for a consulting general manager over three years
- MIXXER – $14,000 for a community manager for a second year
- Piedmont Environmental Alliance – $13,000 for a part-time communications and engagement coordinator for a third year
- Planned Parenthood South Atlantic – $7,500 for unconscious bias training and coaching
- SECCA Foundation – $20,000 for development and planning assistance for a second year
- The Twenty Inc. – $15,000 for strategic planning
- TROSA – $54,750 for community engagement over three years
- Twin City Youth Soccer Association – $14,700 for a director of development for a third year
- Winston-Salem Symphony – $54,750 for media production over three years
COMMUNITY PARTNER GRANTS
For many years, the Foundation has supported three community partners with annual operating grants to fulfill their work. The two organizations listed below, plus HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, are key partners in supporting the Foundation’s work in the community.
- Forsyth Futures – $255,000 to continue their community-wide research projects, data sharing efforts, and help ensure that all residents have access to reliable data about their community. Forsyth Futures envisions a vibrant, equitable, and prosperous Forsyth County, where everyone has the information they need to make intelligent, informed decisions.
- Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods – $240,000 to continue expanding relationships and delivering technical assistance and training to community residents. Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods develops community leaders and connects them with resources to produce sustainable community development by providing training, technical assistance, facilitation, as well as small grants.
CAPITAL CAMPAIGN GRANTS
Capital campaign grants are available to Forsyth County organizations with major fundraising campaigns on the community’s Capital Campaign Calendar.
- MUSE Winston-Salem – $75,000
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art – $50,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC – $100,000
SMALL GRANTS
Small grants are available to organizations and groups with annual incomes of $150,000 or less.
- Out at the Movies – $1,000 for the 7th annual OUT at the Movies Film Festival, held virtually this year
- Memorial Industrial Community Development Corporation – $1,000 to support a sustainable farm and food project
##
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $617.8 million at the end of 2020. In 2020, the Foundation granted $125.8 million to charitable causes, $3.2 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at wsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.