The Winston-Salem Foundation announces 83 Nonprofit Adaptation Grants totaling $335,236 that were made to assist organizations in adapting their operations during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis in March and April 2020.
§ a/perture cinema – $1,025 for virtual and streaming capabilities
§ ABC of NC – $5,000 to provide virtual education and behavioral services for students on the autism spectrum
§ Action4Equity – $5,000 for digital engagement software
§ Applied Family Services – $2,500 for virtual behavioral therapies
§ Arts Council of Winston-Salem – $5,000 to migrate services to an online platform
§ Authoring Action – $1,908 for adapting to remote service delivery
§ Bee Geek – $5,000 for technology
§ Bethesda Center for the Homeless – $5,000 for safety equipment and remote technology
§ Bookmarks – $3,700 for work from home technology
§ Cancer Services – $4,810 to provide digital support group services
§ Child Care Resource Center – $5,000 to adapt to a virtual service delivery
§ Children's Law Center – $3,330 for work from home technology
§ City with Dwellings – $5,000 for modifications to continue serving individuals who are experiencing homelessness
§ Community Care Center – $5,000 to increase staff time to respond to the COVID-19 crisis
§ Crisis Control Ministry – $5,000 for facility modifications
§ Crosby Scholars Community Partnership – $5,000 for virtual learning
§ Crossnore School & Children's Home – $5,000 to increase bandwidth to service clients and engage children on campus in school activities
§ Delicious by Shereen – $5,000 to adapt operations to a delivery model
§ Delta Arts Center – $1,500 for technology and marketing
§ Disability Advocates of NWNC – $3,000 for remote work technology
§ Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem – $4,500 for remote work technology
§ Downtown Arts District Association – $3,000 to adapt to a virtual art gallery
§ Dress for Success Winston-Salem – $1,426 for a virtual coaching platform
§ Eliza's Helping Hands, Inc – $4,500 for technology to offer services remotely
§ The Enrichment Center – $5,000 for technology for staff to work remotely
§ Experiment In Self-Reliance – $5,000 to allow staff to work from home
§ Family Services – $5,000 for adapting to remote service delivery
§ Financial Pathways of the Piedmont – $5,000 for e-signature technology
§ Forsyth Humane Society – $5,000 for animal foster care
§ Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries – $5,000 for an ex-offender case worker
§ HandsOn Northwest North Carolina – $3,000 for a virtual service platform
§ Hispanic League – $4,000 for work from home technology
§ Honorable Youth – $3,000 for work from home technology
§ Hoops4 L.Y.F.E. – $4,502 to adapt to a virtual service delivery
§ Horizons Residential Care Center – $3,000 for staff support
§ HUSTLE Winston-Salem – $5,000 to adapt to a virtual model
§ iCan House – $1,800 to adapt to virtual service delivery
§ IFB Solutions – $5,000 for work from home technology
§ Journee Bees Village – $3,000 for technology to adapt to remote working conditions
§ Kaleideum – $5,000 for the Kaleideum at home program
§ Latino Community Development Center – $2,434 for protective equipment for staff and members
§ LEAD Girls of NC Inc. – $5,000 for virtual LEAD sessions and a bilingual support specialist
§ Legal Aid of North Carolina – $5,000 for work from home technology
§ Leadership Winston-Salem – $3,740 for remote working software
§ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem – $659 for a digital platform for team meetings and live presentations
§ Love Out Loud – $5,000 for remote working software
§ Lutheran Services Carolinas – $5,000 for protective equipment
§ Moji Coffee and More – $4,500 for technology and marketing
§ Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods – $5,000 to adapt to a virtual community development model
§ North Star LGBTQ Community Center – $3,847 to adapt to virtual service delivery
§ Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America – $630 to adapt to a virtual service delivery
§ Old Salem Museums & Gardens – $5,000 for victory gardens
§ Piedmont Craftsmen – $4,763 to adapt to virtual service delivery
§ Piedmont Opera – $5,000 to adapt to virtual service delivery
§ Reynolda House Museum of American Art – $5,000 for security measures
§ RiverRun International Film Festival – $1,575 for a digital streaming platform
§ Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center – $3,500 to adapt to virtual service delivery
§ Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem – $1,500 for virtual workplace equipment and expanded heath and safety provisions
§ Samaritan Ministries – $5,000 for health and safety adaptation
§ Sawtooth School for Visual Art – $5,000 for online class demos
§ Senior Services – $5,000 to shift administrative staff to home work environments
§ Shalom Project – $1,145 for remote work technology
§ Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem – $5,000 to support positions and work previously performed by volunteers
§ Spring Theatre – $2,100 for a digital performance project
§ Sunnyside Ministry of the Moravian Church – $5,000 for staff to fulfill volunteer duties
§ The Centers for Exceptional Children – $4,725 to provide distance learning opportunities for infant, toddler, and preschool programs
§ The Korner's Folly Foundation – $5,000 to create online educational resources
§ The Parenting PATH – $5,000 to deliver services remotely
§ The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem – $5,000 to enable staff to work remotely
§ Theatre Alliance – $4,400 for a virtual performance platform
§ Trellis Supportive Care – $4,141 for safety equipment and adaptation
§ Triad Restorative Justice – $2,430 for remote work technology
§ Trinity Center – $1,243 for technology and adapting to remote working conditions
§ Twin City Harm Reduction Collective – $1,000 for delivery adaptations and protective supplies for volunteers
§ UMAR Services – $5,000 for technology for participants and staff
§ United Way Forsyth County – $5,000 to support shelter-in-place expenses for the homeless community
§ Whole Man Ministries of NC – $5,000 for work from home technology and safety supplies
§ Winston-Salem Festival Ballet – $5,000 for an online studio platform
§ Winston-Salem Street School – $5,000 for distance learning equipment
§ Winston-Salem Symphony – $5,000 for distance learning and virtual artistic engagement
§ Winston-Salem Urban League – $5,000 for work from home technology
§ World Relief Triad – $5,000 for work from home technology
§ YWCA of Winston Salem – $4,400 to produce digital fitness classes
###
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $606.5 million at the end of 2019. In 2019, the Foundation granted $58.4 million to charitable causes, $2.1 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at www.wsfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.