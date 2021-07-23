The Winston-Salem Foundation announces 41 Community Grants totaling $1,018,450 from January through June of 2021. These grants are made possible by community members who support the Foundation’s flexible grantmaking funds. To learn more about our grants programs for nonprofits and community groups, visit wsfoundation.org/nonprofits-community-groups.
CAPACITY-BUILDING GRANTS
Since early 2020, local nonprofits have overcome steep challenges, serving as lifelines to the community members most impacted by health, economic, educational, and other challenges. Adaptation, strong management, and technical skills have been critical for nonprofits to successfully do their work, and Capacity-Building Grants are supporting these efforts as we continue to emerge from the pandemic. These grants also fund diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching to help advance racial equity through their work and within their organizations. Grantees include:
- 18 Springs Community Healing Center – $28,900 to expand administration over two years
- Action4Equity – $20,000 for an executive director for a second year
- City with Dwellings – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
- Crossnore School and Children's Home – $12,000 for marketing planning and assistance
- Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
- greeNest – $12,250 for an executive director for a third year
- Humane Solution Spay/Neuter Program – $8,500 for an operations manager for a second year
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem – $10,000 for an interim executive director and administrative staff for a third year
- Kaleideum – $25,000 for a director of learning
- Körner's Folly Foundation – $8,750 for an organizational assessment
- LEAD Girls of NC – $42,500 for development planning and assistance over two years
- Moji Coffee and More – $17,500 for a general manager/executive director for a third year
- My Brother's Second Chance – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
- My FACE – $10,000 for website development and marketing consultation
- Neighborhood's Hands – $54,750 for a project coordinator over three years
- NC Congress of Latino Organizations – $54,750 for planning and evaluation of a multi-racial organizing effort in Forsyth County over three years
- Partnership for Prosperity – $25,000 for baseline data collection
- Piedmont Craftsmen – $12,600 for a development relations coordinator for a third year
- Piedmont Craftsmen – $32,850 for diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching for board and staff over three years
- Piedmont Opera – $45,990 for a coordinator position over three years
- Sawtooth School for Visual Art – $14,000 for a director of data and information services for a third year
- SECCA Foundation – $10,000 for racial equity analysis and consulting
- The Centers for Exceptional Children – $42,500 for board and staff to complete racial equity training and planning over two years
- Veterans Helping Veterans Heal – $10,500 for a program evaluation and the creation of an advisory board
- Winston-Salem Street School – $20,000 for a new website
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance – $15,000 for an organizational assessment and preparation for strategic planning
- YMCA of Northwest NC – $54,750 to assess and adapt the organization's business model over three years
- YWCA of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County – $17,500 for marketing assistance for a second year
CAPITAL CAMPAIGN GRANTS
Capital campaign grants are available to Forsyth County organizations with major fundraising campaigns. Grantees include:
- Crosby Scholars Community Partnership – $50,000
- YMCA of Northwest NC – $100,000
COMMUNITY PARTNER GRANTS
The Foundation supports three community partners with annual operating grants to fulfill their work. HandsOn Northwest NC (in addition to Forsyth Futures and Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods) is a key partner in supporting the Foundation’s work in the community.
- HandsOn Northwest NC – $89,700 to support their mission of building a stronger and more engaged community by improving the effectiveness of nonprofits and connecting volunteers with opportunities for meaningful community service.
SMALL GRANTS
Small grants are available to organizations and groups with annual incomes of $150,000 or less. Grantees include:
- 18 Springs Community Healing Center – $1,000 for an embodied communal consultation to support antiracism work
- Delicious by Shereen – $1,000 to support evaluation and adaptation efforts post-COVID-19
- Downtown School PTA – $1,000 to support a virtual author visit for the school-wide read project
- Green Tree Peer Center – $1,000 to support individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health crisis at The Refuge
- Healing Ministries – $910to support youth stipends for a pilot summer mentorship and job training program
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem – $1,000 to support trauma-informed facilitation of a community networking group for women entrepreneurs
- Lilly's Network – $500 for outdoor play equipment for children at the Lilly's Network remote learning site
- Neighborhood's Hands – $1,000 for EOG materials to support students at a remote learning site
- South Little League – $500 for the replacement of a light pole switchgear
- Winston-Salem Rise – $1,000 to provide stipends to facilitators of racial disparities working groups
###
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $626.3 million at the end of 2020. In 2020, the Foundation granted $125.8 million to charitable causes, $3.2 million of which was through its
