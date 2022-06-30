The Board of Directors at Forward High Point are pleased to announce the new President and CEO of their downtown organization, Rebekah McGee.
Rebekah has been the director of Downtown Asheboro Inc. since its inception in 2020, leading change and implementing policies such as the Zoo City Social District and the Downtown Redevelopment Grant.
She has also been successful in creating a new concert series, Rock’n the Park and revamping the Zoo City Summerfest. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and enjoys CrossFit and spending time with her son, Alex.
Rebekah will begin her role August 1st and will helm an organization that is poised to continue making an impact in the expansion and development of downtown High Point.
