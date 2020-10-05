Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Tech is proud to announce the appointment of Jacob Surratt, who has a doctorate in education, as the new Vice President of Student Academic Success/Chief Academic Officer beginning December 2, 2020.
Following an extensive job selection process yielding more than 60 applicants, Surratt emerged as the frontrunner to lead the Student Academic Success division. In his new role, Surratt will be the executive leader for College and Career Readiness, Transformative Learning including the Library/Learning Resources Center, Academic Tutoring and the Center for Teaching and Learning, and all curriculum programs encompassing 70 associate in applied science degrees, four college transfer degrees, and more than 100 certificate and diploma programs.
“Dr. Surratt’s demonstrated ability to lead academic programming, to bring faculty and staff together to support and increase student success, and his innovative collaborative leadership style will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision to be a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities,” said President of Forsyth Tech, Janet Spriggs. “
“Dr. Surratt will lead the division forward as wecontinue our work to build a premiere Student-Ready culture. His community college teaching experience and academic leadership, combined with his focus on advancing student success, his passion for delivering excellent, high quality teaching and learning, and his personable and relational approach make him the right choice and perfect fit for Forsyth Tech.”
Surratt grew up in Mount Airy, N.C. He received his bachelor of science in physical education in 2002 from Appalachian State University where he was a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. In 2008, he earned a master of science in sport studies from High Point University, and a doctor of education (Ed.D.) in kinesiology in 2019 from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.
With more than 14 years of educational experience, starting as a K-12 teacher, Surratt quickly decided education was his professional purpose, but knew he wanted to move into higher education. He is currently Dean of Arts, Sciences and Health Professions at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, VA, having previously served at Gaston College, moving from adjunct instructor into roles of increasing responsibility, including Associate Dean in Health and Human Services.
“I am thrilled to be joining Forsyth Tech as Vice President for Student Academic Success and Chief Academic Officer,” Surratt said. “I look forward to leading the college’s strong, dedicated and accomplished faculty and staff in creating new and relevant programmatic opportunities for students while helping ensure their continued persistence and retention.”
Surratt and his wife Casey have three children, Luke, Lillian and Liza.
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in over 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.