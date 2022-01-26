Forsyth Tech Community College Instructor Recognized for Excellence in Teaching
Winston-Salem, NC -- Forsyth Tech Community College is proud to announce that Melissa Smith, Program Coordinator for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) program, has been selected as one of five finalists among the 58 North Carolina community colleges for the Excellence in Teaching Award.
Melissa has taught at Forsyth Tech for 11 years, and has made quite the impact on her students, fellow faculty members and staff over that time. Throughout her tenure, she has exemplified the highest quality and standards of instruction for her students. She consistently strives to promote learning, equity, program completion and positive post-graduation outcomes. She has: worked with admissions and examined best practices to increase the diversity of cohorts in the MRI Program, utilized games and creative assignments to keep her students engaged, stayed abreast of new teaching methods, and constantly strives to strike the difficult balance of empathy and professionalism with her students.
On all fronts and accounts, she succeeds! But, don’t take our word for it. Here are quotes from some of the evaluations of her students “She is awesome!” “Mrs. Smith strives to keep us goal-oriented while understanding other aspects of life take up our time.” And “Mrs. Smith is great! She is very kind and understandable. You can tell she really cares about her students.” When asked what information they will take from this class that will benefit them in the future, one student simply responded, “Everything.”
Tamara Beck, Associate Dean of Imaging, Health Sciences, said of Melissa, “It is her genuine ability to connect with students holistically that provides them with the necessary motivation and resources to fulfill their educational goals and transform their lives.”
The success of the MRI Program at Forsyth Tech, which has had 100% pass rates for the post-graduate American Registry of Radiology Technologists MRI Registry three times in the last nine years, is most certainly connected to Melissa’s dedication, work ethic and creativity.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives, and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow Forsyth Tech on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn
