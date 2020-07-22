Tasty Comeback Sauce sold for a good cause.
Winston-Salem, NC, July 21, 2020— Y’all Company, a small business specializing in Southern Sauces has partnered with Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe to raise funds for Kids’ Cooking Coalition (KCC), which is a community based initiative designed for children in elementary and early middle school that helps to establish a life-long skill of being able to prepare healthy food.
Y’all Company donated Mississippi Comeback Sauce for sale at Forsyth’s Café & Market. All proceeds from the sales of sauce will go directly to KCC.
“Part of the mission of Y’all Company is to support local businesses as well as the communities they are in and we couldn’t think of a better group of folks to partner with. I just love what Virginia and Ashley are doing!” McGee said of the partnership with this beloved East Winston seafood restaurant and market.
The recipient of the funds was selected by Chef and Co-Owner, Ashley Armstrong. “KCC is near and dear to my heart, I’ve been volunteering with them for quite some time. There is something amazing about seeing the younger generation finding joy in cooking” said Ashley.
Bottles of Mississippi Comeback are available at Forsyth Seafood Market & Café located at 108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for $9.99.
Y’all Sauce Company creates and manufactures traditional Southern sauces with a mission of encouraging community engagement. The company was founded by Josh McGee and Paige Harlow in 2018 and is based in Winston-Salem, NC. The company is a member of the North Carolina Specialty Food Association (NCSFA) and Got To Be NC.
Forsyth Seafood Café & Market was opened in 1984 by Virginia and Charlie Hardesty and is now run by Virginia and daughter Ashley K. (Hardesty) Armstrong. “Fresh seafood Direct to You", that's the business premise that has given them the recognized position as the best seafood restaurant provider in the area. Forsyth Seafood has been featured in Our State Magazine and Fox8.
