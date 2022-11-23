Forsyth Humane Society Requests $1.8m from County for Animal Services Operations
WINSTON-SALEM, NC, November 22, 2022— Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with Forsyth County (NC) Animal Services, per the contract terms, unless funding for services managed by FHS is increased. In 2018, FHS became a contractual partner with the county, taking over animal in-takes, spay/neuter surgeries, day-to-day care, and adoptions of shelter dogs and cats at Forsyth County Animal Services.
“Since taking over Forsyth County Animal Services five years ago, FHS has increased the save rate for cats and dogs in Forsyth County from 36 percent to 76 percent,” says Neff. “We want to continue this good work. It is our mission. But it will be impossible to carry on without financial support from the county.”
Under the current contract, FHS receives approximately $591,000 annually from the county to run Animal Services. To correctly manage the shelter on behalf of Forsyth County, FHS has requested $1.8m per year. Throughout the negotiations, since the end of September, the county has asked FHS to decrease the request. To remain in the partnership and care for the homeless animals of the Forsyth community, FHS reduced its request to $1.5m, offering to cover the foster program for the county as the Board of Commissioners felt that should not be a responsibility in the budget. Most shelters in NC provide a foster program as part of the lifesaving measures. Upon working with key stakeholders, FHS was able to secure commitments to offset the expense for the next year.
When FHS returned to negotiations after presenting this comparable information, another ask was made by the county to split the cost of the medical program. This program provides basic medical care and spay/neuter services for cats and dogs at a lower cost versus outsourcing to already unstaffed and constrained local veterinarians in our community. FHS is licensed by the N.C. Department of Agriculture, which has a very specific set of medical standards that must be provided to all animals within our care. We have a well-documented, and approved medical plan that accompanies our required licensing.
The county and the Board of Commissioners are currently reviewing strategies to assume management of the facility and to determine what their alternative service levels would be. Removing any of the programs, including foster, medical, and spay/neuter, that FHS has established would significantly increase the euthanasia rate for healthy, adoptable animals in Forsyth County. One unaltered cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 kittens in just seven years.
In North Carolina, the average cost of care for shelter animals is $297 per cat or dog. Funding provided by Forsyth County covers only $106.89 per animal, which includes spay and neuter services. In 2021, FHS cared for 5,534 animals and anticipates caring for more than 6,000 animals in 2022. (https://www.ncagr.gov/vet/aws/fix/documents/2021ShelterReport.pdf)
“Covid-19 and a poor economy have affected the cost of providing appropriate care for our county’s animals,” says Mark Neff, Executive Director of Forsyth Humane Society. “Veterinarian costs have significantly increased, and the number of animals in the shelter has increased by 20% this year. We have cut costs and supplemented the county’s funding through donations while increasing the save rate for our community. However, it’s not enough to make up the budget gap, and we must consider the future of FHS as a non-profit during this negotiation process.”
Across North Carolina, animal welfare agencies like FHS have partnered with their local counties to decrease euthanasia rates in their communities. Agencies of similar size receive county funding ranging from $1.5m in Alamance County, NC, to $1.75m in Buncombe County, NC. FHS has shared all financial data with the county to support its review of the budget request.
FHS manages the county’s only open-admission shelter, taking in all homeless pets, including strays, owner-surrendered animals, cruelty and hoarding cases, and animals seized by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s department.
“We must assess every animal medically and behaviorally to ensure they are safe to send back into our foster and adoption programs. Sadly, occasionally, we must euthanize for space when the shelter receives a significant amount of animals requiring specific stay holds,” explains Neff. “Operating Animal Services on behalf of Forsyth County is challenging, emotional, and important work. FHS is making a difference in the lives of animals and the people living in Forsyth County. We very much want to continue serving our community.”
Forsyth Humane Society offered to continue its services through March 2023 to allow for the transition of licenses, services, required staffing, and to prevent any unnecessary euthanasia from occurring. FHS awaits a final decision from the county by December 1, 2022.
Established in 1941, Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) is the leading non-profit organization in the Triad, providing animal resource information, education, pet food assistance, and promotion of responsible pet care. As the only open admission shelter in Forsyth County, NC, FHS is focused on decreasing the euthanasia rate in the county through spay/neuter programs, community outreach, and foster and adoption programs. To learn more, please visit: https://forsythhumane.org.
