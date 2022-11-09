Forsyth Humane Society lights 30,000 holiday lights in honor of each pet that has been through their care since opening at 4881 Country Club Rd in 2017
Individuals and businesses are encouraged to dedicate a light to a pet that has impacted their life to help Forsyth Humane Society raise money for continued care of pets and the people who love them in Forsyth County.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (November 1, 2022) - Over 30,000 lights are being hung with care in celebration of the 30,000 animals that have been through the service of Forsyth Humane Society since opening at their Country Club Rd location in 2017. The lights are a reminder to the community of the great work being done in our own backyard to support the wellbeing of pets in Forsyth County.
The month long celebration will kick off December 1st from 5-7pm with a food truck, coffee and a word from Forsyth Humane Societies CEO, Mark Neff before officially turning the lights on at 6pm. Community members and visitors to the area will be able to see the display of lights nightly through the month of December, they can even dedicate a light to their special pet as they drive through by scanning the QR codes sprinkled around the building.
“Our hope is to raise money to support our continued efforts in creating conditions that allow for the safe care of animals and the diverse groups of people who love them in Forsyth County while simultaneously honoring each pet we have cared for to date. We work on serving pets and people in our community, helping families and pets stay together, reducing shelter intake and celebrating the wellness of companionship. This fundraiser is a great way to see the work we have done and serves as a reminder of just how impactful our work is within this community. We hope to grow this event annually to continue sharing our support of the people in Forsyth County who love and care for pets.” says Mark Neff, Executive Director and CEO of Forsyth Humane Society.
Many people from across Forsyth County and beyond have come forward and dedicated a light to a pet that has impacted their life over the years. They can be seen as stars on the window, glistening behind the glow of the holiday lights that hang from the buildings eaves. Adoption stories fill the inboxes of Forsyth Humane Society daily and this is a great way to showcase just some of the impact that Forsyth Humane Society has had on not just pets, but the people who love them. “I'm happy to say that Knox is integrating well with the rest of her new family. She's a sweetheart of a cat that loves to snuggle with her favorite human of the moment, whoever that might be. She's great with my children, and they're also really good to her. It's been sweet to watch them interact and care for Knox. As for me, Knox is my constant and valued companion during my workday. She enjoys sitting in my lap while I work as well as watching birds through the window. It's not all snuggling and bird watching for Knox though. We've also been introducing a variety of cat toys to encourage her to get some exercise and amuse herself. We look forward to many years of happiness with our new family member, Knox!”
Forsyth Humane Society is an asset to this community and shows compassionate care in all the work they do daily to reduce shelter intake, help pets and people stay together, and celebrate the wellness of companionship throughout our community, all of which increases the save rate of shelter pets across Forsyth County. To learn more or to dedicate a light to a special pet in your life visit forsythhumane.org/lightsofhope
About Forsyth Humane Society Since 1941, Forsyth Humane Society has acted as an advocate for the unwanted and uncared for feline and canine animals in our community. Our chapter began thanks in large part to D.D. and Lydia Schouler who's dog was trained to catch the bus, with a coin in his mouth, and bring Mr. Schouler his lunch each day. Years later, Mrs. Schouler honored the memory of such loyalty by establishing in her will, the D.D. Schouler Fund for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. From there, we are now known as Forsyth Humane Society.
Find out more about our work by visiting www.forsythhumane.org and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Events Focus, and Spotify.
