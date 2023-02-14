A Social Worker Hiring Event will be held at the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, 741 North Highland Ave, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Forsyth DSS is currently looking for the following positions in its Family & Children's Division:
-- Sr. Social Workers: CPS, Foster Care, Adoptions, In-Home Services, and After-Hours Unit
-- Social Workers: Working Against classification of Sr. Social Worker must meet educational requirements
-- Clinical Unit: Licensed Clinical Social Workers
If you're driven by the passion to do something meaningful that changes lives, then Forsyth DSS is looking for you.
Interested participants can register for the job fair at https://bit.ly/SocialWorkerHiringEvent2.
Benefits of working for Forsyth County include excellent health, dental, and vision benefits, supplemental insurance, participation in the state retirement system, county contribution to 401K, paid vacation and sick time off, 12 paid holidays, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement.
