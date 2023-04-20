Forsyth County Government is seeking a qualified vendor to operate the Triad Park Ropes Course facilities.
The vendor will provide professional services as an independent contractor that may include public and private programs, clinics, camps and anything else associated with the operation of the course. Forsyth County will be responsible for significant maintenance, repairs and annual course inspections.
The Ropes Course is located at Triad Park, 9652 W Market St, in Kernersville. It is approximately three acres enclosed by a perimeter chain link fence and includes high ropes and low ropes elements. The high ropes course features eight plus elements on two separate levels accessed by the climbing wall or cargo nets. Four low ropes elements provide additional features for users to participate in programming and teambuilding exercises. A small storage shed is also located in the area for equipment storage.
The course was previously operated by Great Heights from 2011- 2014 and then Wake Forest University operated it from 2017 to October 2022.
Instructions for submitting proposals and receiving the complete RFP document specifications may be obtained during regular office hours by emailing Shantell McClam at shantelm@cityofws.org. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 12 Noon on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
