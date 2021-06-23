Forsyth County employees raised $12,869.06 for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County during a workplace campaign in May.
Due to COVID-19, the usual lunchtime bake sales and hot dog cookouts to raise money weren’t held, but a variety of virtual and in-person events were, including an art contest to create the county’s newest “I voted” sticker, a pot painting activity, putt-putt and bumper boats, raffles for prizes, and an online art auction and talent context.
“The County had a fantastic Arts Council Campaign, not only meeting, but exceeding the goal for the year!” said Forsyth County Human Resources Director Shannon Hutchins.
Instead of employees gathering for a large finale event, this year, musicians performed at several county facilities during lunch breaks, when employees had a chance to contribute to a tapestry of the campaign’s theme, “2021 A Year of Budding Hope.” Winners were also announced for the various campaign activities, including Social Service’s Shannon Davis, who won the talent show for her vocal performance of "Praise Jehovah!” and Tax Department’s Betty Vettor, who received the highest bid in the art auction for her oil painting, “Passing Summer Storm.”
“Co-chairs Linda Gaskins and Bryn Lenkaitis, and the committee did an amazing job of hosting a hybrid campaign which included virtual and in-person activities, incorporating fun events, raffles and showcasing talent,” said Katie Hall, Chief Advancement Officer for the Arts Council,. “I'm so impressed by the creativity and talent of County employees. Thank you to everyone who participated to make this campaign successful and fun!”
Campaign organizers said they were grateful to county employees for their participation, as well as the many sponsors who donated prizes for the campaign.
The Arts Council is the biggest driver of cultural investment in Forsyth County. The Arts Council provides operational support to a broad range of partner arts organizations that provide 800,000 experiences a year, including music, visual art, theater, festivals, film and independent bookstores. Forsyth County is one of many workplace campaigns that help fund the Arts Council.
The Arts Council is one of only two organizations the county participates in fundraising campaigns for, the other being the United Way of Forsyth County.
