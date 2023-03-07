Former United Way President & CEO Serving Within Biden-Harris Administration
Khari Garvin has been appointed Director of the Office of Head Start at the Administration for Children and Families in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Greensboro, NC (March 6, 2023) – Former United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) President and CEO, Khari Garvin began a new role today within the Biden-Harris Administration serving as Director of the Office of Head Start at the Administration for Children and Families in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Garvin announced on February 16 he was leaving UWGG effective March 3, to take on a government role in Washington D.C. At the time of the initial announcement, Garvin was unable to share specific details and said, “The new federal government role in Washington D.C. is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for which I am grateful and feel compelled to pursue.”
Nadine Malpass, UWGG’s current Chief Development Officer, is serving as Interim CEO.
As Interim CEO, Malpass will serve as the voice of the organization with the Board of Directors, staff, community members, and key volunteers and will ultimately support the transition of the new UWGG President and CEO.
“I am honored to lead United Way during this transition and with the supportive talents of our board and staff, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to serve our community, partners, and the children, adults, and families who need our collaborative support,” said Malpass.
“Nadine has been selected with the full confidence of the board of directors to lead organizational operations” said UWGG Board Chair, Davida Martin.
Martin, and Michele Deuterman, who serves as both UWGG Board Vice Chair, and Chair of UWGG’s Human Resources Committee will soon announce plans to conduct a CEO search for Garvin’s successor.
