GREENSBORO, N.C.— July 1, 2021 – RLF Communications (RLF) has hired Agnes Stevens as vice president, client strategy and service. In this role, Stevens will develop and lead comprehensive public relations campaigns for RLF clients based throughout the United States. Stevens joins RLF after more than a decade managing communications and serving in key positions, including chief of staff and administrator, for the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
Stevens has more than 30 years of experience as a professional communicator and leader in strategic planning, campaign execution, internal and external communications and reputation management. Prior to her leadership roles at the NC ABC Commission, she served as vice president of corporate communications at First Union (now Wells Fargo) and as an account director at Capstrat (now Ketchum). Stevens also founded and led her own boutique public relations agency for many years. She is a native North Carolinian and a graduate of St. Mary’s College and Davidson College.
“It is a tremendous pleasure to join the team at RLF,” said Stevens. “I am excited to partner closely with clients and leverage my experience to deliver creative, results-driven ideas to help them meet their business objectives.”
Founded in 2007, RLF Communications is a North Carolina-based public relations firm with a national reputation for generating creative ideas and breakthrough strategies to engage its clients’ audiences. RLF clients include a mix of professional service firms, government agencies, foundations, lifestyle and consumer products and S&P 500 companies.
For additional information or inquiries about RLF Communications, please contact David Wells at dwells@rlfcommunications.com or 336.553.1732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.