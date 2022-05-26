Former Greensboro Day School Soccer Coach to be Inducted into Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame
Greensboro, N.C.—Former Greensboro Day School girls soccer coach Kim Burroughs will be inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, as announced by The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame at a press conference on May 25, 2022. Coach Burroughs served as head coach of the girls soccer team at Greensboro Day School for 31 years before retiring from coaching in 2021. He continues to teach art and ceramics at the school.
During his coaching career, Coach Burroughs won 433 total games and led the Bengals to 12 state championships in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA). His teams have won 20 championships in the Piedmont Athletic Conference of Independent Schools (PACIS) and 1 championship in the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference (PTAC). The Greensboro Youth Soccer Association named him Coach of the Year in 2004. That same year, the National Soccer Coaches of America named him National Coach of the Year, State Coach of the Year, and Regional Coach of the Year. Coach Burroughs’ success at GDS also led to his selection as coach in 2 all-star games, and 26 former players have gone on to play soccer at the collegiate level.
In addition to his many athletic accomplishments, Coach Burroughs has been honored as a classroom teacher. In 2017, he received the James P. Hendrix, Jr., Excellence in Teaching Award, which is Greensboro Day School’s most prestigious teaching award. In 2003, he received the Brooks Endowment Sabbatical Award, providing him with the opportunity to travel to Wales to visit Brookhouse Pottery. In 1990, he received a Teacher Enrichment Grant to visit and study at the Penland School of Crafts.
The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame will honor Coach Burroughs and other 2022 inductees at a reception and banquet on September 20, 2022.
