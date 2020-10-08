Revolution Law Group: Rich in History, Steeped in Client Advocacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sept. 1, 2020 – For more than 120 years, the giant, red-brick Revolution Mill has stood on Greensboro’s east side – an icon of its host city’s proud past, re-emergent present, and optimistic future. The Mill’s name – Revolution – was chosen because Revolution Mill was going to revolutionize textile production in the region.
Drawing on these rich traditions, Revolution Law Group has adopted the name of its current home, serving Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, and the surrounding Piedmont Triad region. The Firm remains dedicated and focused on its community – as it has since its founding in 2005 – while striving to revolutionize legal services for its clients.
“We remain rooted in our history while adapting to meet the needs of today’s clients,” said Karen McKeithen Schaede, partner at Revolution Law. “In many ways, this is similar to the history of Revolution Mill -- which has transformed from one of the largest cotton mills in the country to its current incarnation as office, residential, and retail space.”
Schaede, along with partner Scott Meyers and counsel Jason Senges, will offer the same level of sophisticated legal counsel first delivered as members of Connors Morgan. The team offers a variety of legal services to the businesses and individuals who call upon them, with a particular focus on health law, employment law, estate planning and administration, business law, civil litigation, and bankruptcy.
“Our goal is to be nimble and responsive to our clients,” said Meyers, a Revolution Law partner. “We are small enough to be responsive and attentive while having the experience and knowledge to advise clients on a wide range of matters.”
This broad base of experiences means that on any given day, bankers and CEOs can rub shoulders with entrepreneurs and contractors in the hallways at Revolution Law.
“Our most valuable aspect is our personal touch,” said attorney Senges. “Our relationships with our clients are the foundation of our firm’s continued success.”
About Revolution Law Group
Founded in 2005, Revolution Law Group – until recently known as Connors Morgan PLLC – is located at 1175 Revolution Mill Dr., Suite 8, Greensboro, NC 27405. Services include health law, employment law, estate planning and administration, business law, civil litigation, and bankruptcy. Revolution’s attorneys combine years of experience with personalized attention to foster successful client outcomes. For more information, visitwww.Revolution.Law.
