Former Chick-fil-A V.P. Mentors HPU Students on Acing the Interview
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 – High Point University’s fall lineup of global leaders in the Access to Innovators Program continued on Oct. 18 with Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A.
Turner spoke to several student groups throughout the day, including members of the Strickland Women’s L.I.F.T. Fellowship Program, which provides networking, leadership, development, mentorship and coaching for female students interested in holding positions of leadership. She discussed three things she wished she had known before entering the world of work.
“The three truths to crush your career are mastering relationships, navigating landmines and self-development,” said Turner. “The most important decisions in your life will be made when you’re not in the room. You need someone in the room to advocate for you. Your relationships will ultimately decide how far you will go.”
Senior Julia Velasquez, a neuroscience major who is part of the inaugural Strickland Women’s L.I.F.T. Fellowship Program, says she feels more prepared to enter the workforce after hearing Turner speak.
“I always learn something new from her after each of her visits,” said Velasquez. “My biggest takeaway from her talk with L.I.F.T. was the idea of responding to what she refers to as ‘landmines or unexpected situations’ in the workplace with a teachable spirit and resilience. The Access to Innovators Program is so unique to HPU and one of the reasons I decided to attend this university.”
In another seminar for all students, she discussed the six C’s to ace the interview, whether for an internship or for a job.
- Character: How your values match that of the organization and always telling the truth.
- Competency: Your ability to do whatever the company needs done.
- Chemistry: Bringing your strengths to the table and influencing the outcome of the group. Make sure to put your best foot forward on interview day.
- Conscientiousness: Be prepared for your interview.
- Curiosity: Be prepared with three to four great questions for your interview.
- Courtesy: Write a thank-you note and send a thank-you email.
“I want you to be prepared for a good interview and that includes being asked behavioral questions,” said Turner. “Past performance is the best predictor of future performance. The behavioral question will ask you to tell a story or give an example of when you did do something. Look at your resume, skills and experiences, and I want you to be prepared to give specific examples of what you learned in the past.”
Students asked a lot of questions during the event and took away many tips for future interviews.
“There were a lot of things that she talked about that I had never really thought of when it comes to interviews,” said Parker Nyboer, a freshman biochemistry major from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Going to events like this will be a really big help when I interview for internships, graduate school and more specifically for a study abroad research program in Germany that I want to apply for.”
Communication and entrepreneurship students were also mentored by Turner on using your entrepreneurial mindset in any size company.
HPU has a full lineup of global leader visits throughout the fall semester. You can read more about the Access to Innovators Program here.
