(Greensboro, NC) -- Forge Greensboro is launching a Pre-Apprenticeship position as the next development in the organization's workforce and talent development programming. The launch is timed in honor of National Apprenticeship Week, recognized from Nov. 8-14, 2020 with proclamations from Gov. Roy Cooper, City of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City of High Point Mayor Jay Wagner.
The Forge’s Pre-apprenticeship Program is a 3-4 month, earn-to-learn, on the job training program. Participants will receive wages for up to 20 hours per week at $10 an hour. Learning will include assisting mentors and staff in the day to day activities in the Forge. The pre-apprentice will be encouraged to engage in a range of skills including 3D printing, wood working, and CNC operation. However, the majority of their responsibilities and learning will focus on the Welding and Metal Shops.
A close partnership with GuilfordWorks connects the Forge Pre-apprenticeship with full apprenticeship recognition and local employer partners, like HyFab, who are actively seeking candidates to fill their demands for skilled labor. Nehemiah Empowerment Center and RTriad are other active partners launching pre-apprenticeships under the leadership of GuilfordWorks. Together, they aim to match local demands for skilled labor with adults seeking new career opportunities. The program’s demographic focus is on folks who are unemployed or underemployed, veterans, youth between the ages of 18-25, women, and individuals with justice served.
The purpose of this program is to connect under-connected Guilford County residents with workforce opportunities. Participants who exhibit an eagerness to learn and who communicate well with others will be placed in a full time, paid apprenticeship through GuilfordWorks. Applicants with previous experience in welding or are currently enrolled in a welding program are encouraged to apply. The candidates work schedule will encourage enrollment at Guilford Technical Community College.
Information on how to apply can be found at the Forge’s website (www.forgegreenboro.org) or by emailing skills@forgegreensboro.org.
About Forge Greensboro, a 501c3 nonprofit, is the largest community makerspace in the Southeast. The Forge provides members with equipment for woodworking, welding, sewing, 3D printing, laser engraving, 3D design, sheet metal, electronics and ceramics. The core program provides affordable access to tools, technology and a community of entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, inventors, students, skilled trades folk, engineers, hobbyists and tinkerers. Forge Greensboro is an open and accepting environment where people can come and share their skills, experience, ideas, networks and curiosity. For more information visit, www.forgegreensboro.org.
Contributions to Forge Greensboro can be made directly on the organization’s website, or mailed to the Forge Greensboro office located at 219 W. Lewis St, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406.
