Greensboro, NC -- Forge Greensboro Community Makerspace is excited to announce 3 new members to their governing board of directors: Anthony Banks, Dr. Jason Caldwell, and Chris Rivera.
The new Directors reflect the organization's commitment to developing the skills and creativity of Greensboro’s diverse population. The addition of these three community leaders to the Forge Board of Directors will establish the next phase of programming around skills development and youth education.
Anthony Banks serves as the Resident Engagement & Services Manager at Greensboro Housing Authority and his foundations are in education, workforce development, and helping families to become self-sufficient. He believes that the highest calling in life is service to others and the community.
Dr. Jason J. Caldwell coupled his passion for degree attainment with nonprofit engagement and served for 3 years as the Executive Director of Degrees Matter!, a Guilford County initiative housed at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The mission of Degrees Matter! is to increase the number of adults with college degrees in Greater Greensboro/High Point. He continues his passion for education as a full-time part-time faculty member in the management department at NCA&T and as the CEO/Senior Consultant of Ubuntu Consulting.
Chris Rivera is the Executive Director for the Guilford County Workforce Development Board (GuilfordWorks); which administers federal employment and training programs to job seekers and businesses throughout Guilford County. He has led services in 3 workforce regions throughout North Carolina and prides himself on creating innovative programs and strategic partnerships that enhance services to communities.
All three recent Board appointees believe in and subscribe to the key tenets of how Forge Greensboro has made their mark on the community and how they continue to touch the lives of people all over the Triad: through workforce development, continuing education through skills exploration, and helping people become self-sufficient through skills-based career discovery.
"I have always felt as though the Forge is a safe-space that lends itself to creativity without judgement,” says the Forge’s BOD Diversity Officer, Tiffany Jacobs. "I want our Board of Directors and our membership to be a reflection our philosophy that diversity is a prerequisite for creativity!"
Contributions to Forge Greensboro can be made directly on the organization’s website, or mailed to the Forge Greensboro office located at 219 W. Lewis St, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406.
---
Forge Greensboro, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the largest community makerspace in the Southeast. The Forge provides members with equipment for woodworking, welding, sewing, 3D printing, laser engraving, 3D design, sheet metal, electronics and ceramics. The core program provides affordable access to tools, technology and a community of entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, inventors, students, skilled trades folk, engineers, hobbyists and tinkerers. Forge Greensboro is an open and accepting environment where people can come and share their skills, experience, ideas, networks and curiosity. For more information visit, www.forgegreensboro.org.
