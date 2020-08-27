WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 27, 2020) – Winston-Salem was included in the “Top 25 Places to Retire in 2020” recently released by Forbes. More than 750 cities and towns across America with a population of more than 10,000 were evaluated, with cost of living, living well and active retirement opportunities among the primary considerations. Other factors in the selection process included housing costs, taxes, air quality, healthcare accessibility, and walkability. Winston-Salem was specifically noted for its artsy environment, lower than national median home prices and cost of living, comfortable climate, good air quality, availability of medical care and walkability.
“The positive attributes Forbes considers for ranking cities as a great place to retire are also many of the characteristics that squarely position Winston-Salem as a great place to conduct meetings and conventions, leisure getaways and corporate relocation,” said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem. “We’re humbled to have made the list again and honored Forbes has recognized many of the qualities that make Winston-Salem a wonderful place to live, work and play, for people of all ages.”
Asheville and Raleigh were the only other North Carolina cities joining Winston-Salem on the list and the second time within the last seven years that Winston-Salem has been included on Forbes’s annual list (2013) of top retirement communities. Earlier this year, Winston-Salem was also ranked seventh on a list of “Top Places to Retire in 2020” by U.S. News & World Report.
To read the complete list of the 25 top retirement communities in 2020 as selected by Forbes, click here. For more information on Winston-Salem, visit VisitWinstonSalem.com.
About Visit Winston-Salem (www.VisitWinstonSalem.com)
Visit Winston-Salem, the official destination marketing organization of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority, sells and markets our assets and attractions to visitors as a convention, events and tourism destination for the economic benefit of the community. It is easily accessible by car via Interstate 40, Business Interstate 40, Interstate 77, Interstate 85, and U.S. Highway 52. Scheduled air service is available through Piedmont Triad International Airport, just 20 minutes east of Winston-Salem.
