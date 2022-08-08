Flagship Healthcare trust Acquires Medical Office Building in Winston-Salem
Novant Health Group is the anchor tenant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 3, 2022) — Flagship Healthcare Trust, a Charlotte-based outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT), has acquired a Class A, 100% leased medical office building (MOB) in Winston-Salem, NC.
The 24,842-square-foot property is 100% occupied by Novant Health Group, Inc. Novant Health is one of the largest health systems in the nation, with over 1,800 physicians specializing in a variety of care that serve patients in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia from 800 locations.
The MOB is in the immediate vicinity to I-40 and U.S. Route 158 and situated in Kimel Park, a master-planned, Class A and high-density medical office park at the center of Winston-Salem. Nearby is Novant’s largest hospital, the 921-bed Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, as well as Hanes Mall and a variety of dining and shopping amenities.
Winston-Salem and surrounding Forsyth County are at the forefront of North Carolina’s booming healthcare and life sciences sectors. The largest employers are Novant Health and Atrium Health, who are among the finest healthcare systems in the state and nation. The region is also home to Wake Forest’s School of Medicine and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
“Novant Health is a premier, diversified healthcare organization, and we are excited to provide a first-in-class facility that helps support the system’s mission of delivering healthcare excellence,” said Gerald Quattlebaum, Flagship’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions. “Strong tenant, location, accessibility, vibrant healthcare market; this property checks all of the boxes for adding to our growing MOB portfolio.”
About Flagship Healthcare Properties
Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management. Flagship manages over 5.1 million square feet of healthcare real estate in over 220 properties serving more than 530 tenants. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com.
About Flagship Healthcare Trust
Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. (Flagship REIT), is a private real estate investment trust that owns clinical healthcare assets in the United States. Flagship REIT holds interest in more than 83 healthcare properties valued at over $740 million. Flagship REIT’s current portfolio includes more than 2.2 million square feet of medical office space and more than 230 tenants. For further information, visit www.FlagshipREIT.com.
