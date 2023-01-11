Editor’s Note: This submission is part of our “New Year, New You” coverage — where we offer readers tips on different aspects of their lives for the New Year.
Can you believe that we are already in another year? My how time seems to fly by, especially when you least expect it. It seems like yesterday; we were jotting down our 2022 goals. Now, we should be at the point where we have jotted down our 2023 goals and have started on our action plans. A lot of us probably have a weight loss or wellness goal. The beginning of a new year normally makes us feel that what we didn’t accomplish last year is more attainable with a new and fresh beginning. We love to call it, “New Year, New Me.”
Now is a great time for us to provide some helpful wellness tips to help you with your 2023 goals. If you feel like you have already fallen off, no problem! We understand that trying to live a healthy lifestyle can seem difficult. One of the ways that we measure our wellness success is by choosing a cute outfit that is a little snug; success is not always on the scale. Take a picture in the outfit, then revisit the outfit in three months after following these five success strategies.
Get your MIND right! Meeting your wellness goals starts in your mind. Sometimes, we self-sabotage ourselves mentally, before ever getting started. It is important to develop a positive mindset to help you reach your wellness goals. Practice positive affirmations throughout the day that will motivate and inspire you along the journey. This also helps you to remove unhealthy food thoughts, like categorizing foods as “good” or “bad.”
Be realistic. One of the major setbacks of not being able to meet wellness goals is that we set unrealistic expectations. Set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, time-bound (SMART) goals and follow through.
Adopt healthy habits. Take the time to adopt healthy nutrition and exercise habits that will help you reach your goals. For example, replace sugary drinks with water or other zero-calorie beverages. Explore vegetables by incorporating them into every meal.
Make movement fun! Do you dislike walking on a treadmill for exercise? Well, why are you doing it? Pick an activity that you love and do it. If you like dancing, find a local dance exercise class or just turn on your music at home and have fun! Wellness does not have to be boring!
Trust the process. Do not attempt to microwave, instant pot, or air fry your results. Patience is a virtue and greatness takes time. Patience in wellness will allow you to take the time to adopt sustainable habits that you can maintain. Celebrate your progress and small victories!
Now that you have the resources you need to reach your wellness goals, you should be moving in the right direction. Our challenge to you is to worry less about counting calories and dieting and work towards adopting healthy habits that fit your lifestyle! Believe that you will achieve greatness and you will! Aim for progress, not perfection!
Latisha J. Alford, known as “Coach T”, is the owner of Back to the Basics Nutrition and Fitness, LLC. She is a double certified run coach with Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) and Revo2lution Running Coach. She has a nutritional background and is a certified Fierce4 Nutritional Coach. Alford has certifications from Interactive Fitness Trainers of America (IFTA) in Personal Training and Kickboxing. She is also part owner of Trifecta Fitness Studio, which has two locations, one in Jamestown and the other in Winston-Salem.
