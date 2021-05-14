Fitesa, a Brazilian company with North American headquarters in Simpsonville, S.C., is expanding its business operations in High Point on West Point Avenue, investing $18 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements and creating as many as 22 new jobs.
In September 2020, Fitesa acquired Fiber Dynamics, a High Point-based manufacturer of meltblown and carded nonwovens for disinfectant wipes, filtration, face masks, automotive, medical, hygiene and other industrial wipes. Fitesa will continue making specialty fabrics to support the hygiene and health care industries at the High Point location.
The building and site at 200 S West Point Ave. is adjacent to the City of High Point’s small-scale manufacturing target area and in one of the City’s three opportunity zones. City staff and others are working to encourage investment and jobs in these areas.
“This location offered the opportunity for Fitesa to continue to grow and meet the needs of a growing hygiene and healthcare market,” said Hal Singley, Fitesa CFO. “We look forward to being part of the High Point community with this central North Carolina location. The purchase of Fiber Dynamics was a strategic move to allow Fitesa to serve additional business.”
“We’re thrilled that North Carolina is part of Fitesa’s fast expansion in the U.S.,” said Tracy Dellinger, existing industry expansions manager with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “We know the High Point community and our entire state, which has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast U.S., offer the community college training and other workforce resources that will support the company’s immediate and long-term growth.”
“A project such as this by a company like Fitesa continues to speak to the strengths of High Point and Guilford County as leaders in manufacturing,” said Sandy Dunbeck, Director of High Point Economic Development Corporation and the 2021 Director for the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance. “Guilford County Economic Development Alliance’s tag line is ‘You can make it here.’ We are pleased that Fitesa has chosen to grow and make their product in High Point while providing excellent jobs for our citizens.”
