Nurse practitioners and physician assistants increasingly provide basic health care.
Greensboro – When people seek medical care for common issues like a sore throat or a throbbing knee, they increasingly see an advanced practice provider or APP. And now, these nurse practitioners and physician assistants can get enhanced training and experiences through a fellowship at Cone Health.
Cone Health and Greensboro Area Health Education Center have launched the APP Fellowship Program. "It is important that we foster the ongoing growth and development of the next generation of advanced practice providers with the launch of our Advanced Practice Provider Fellowship in Primary Care program," says Dr. Dereck DeLeon, chief academic officer, Cone Health. “We hope that the experiences they have through this program will improve the care they provide patients the rest of their careers.”
The 12-month immersive fellowship includes caring for patients, working in medical specialties to enhance primary-care knowledge, continuing education, peer support and mentoring. "What a great opportunity for new graduates to jump into primary care working with a team of experienced providers," says Jade Breeback, physician assistant, Cone Health Primary Care & Sports Medicine, MedCenter Kernersville. "This year of fellowship will produce APPs who can be more confident in the excellence of the care they provide.”
Four nurse practitioners have been named fellows for 2020-21 and placed at area practices:
· Amy Stephens--Community Health and Wellness in Guilford County.
· Jessica Asaro—Crissman Family Practice in Alamance County.
· SaraBeth Early-- Cone Health Primary Care and Sports Medicine at MedCenter Kernersville in Forsyth County.
· Onyeje Ijaola-- Cox Family Practice in Randolph County.
APP fellowships are quickly growing to train and retain nurse practitioners and physician assistants," says Hugh H. Tilson, Jr., JD, director, North Carolina AHEC Program. "NC AHEC is pleased to support this fellowship because of its benefits to our health care workforce, particularly in rural and underserved areas."
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
