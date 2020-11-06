Logistimatics Comes Home
GREENSBORO, NC — Logistimatics this week signed a lease for office space at The Gateway in downtown Greensboro’s South End. The move marks a homecoming, of sorts, as the fastgrowing GPS tracking devices company returns to the area where it launched in 2017.
“We're excited to move into The Gateway because we're growing quickly and are looking for a place that accommodates flexible, creative work,” said Matt Hannam, founding partner of Logistimatics. “Since we relocated from HQ two years ago, we've been keen to get back to an environment that lets us rub shoulders with other entrepreneurs and some of the brightest folks in town.”
The “HQ” Hannam referred to was HQ Greensboro (now transformGSO), the co-working space in downtown’s South End where he and the company’s other two founders — Brendan Younger and Jeff Cameron — met in 2016 while working independently. The trio formed a connection, brainstormed an idea and in 2017 Logistimatics was born. The company’s GPS devices provide realtime tracking for vehicles, fleets, assets and people.
By 2018 the company had outgrown its roots and relocated; and then relocated again to accommodate its rapid expansion. The return to downtown’s South End and The Gatewaycomes as the company deals with another surge of growth. Company principals like the inspiring vibe and complementary businesses and energy the space offers.
“We've increased our headcount by twenty-five percent in 2020 and have plans to continue hiring engineers, designers and customer service,” Hannam said. “I think The Gateway will help us as we continue to develop our own company culture and will help with recruiting.”
###
Anchoring downtown Greensboro’s vibrant South End neighborhood, The Gateway is a 100-year-old former textile mill landmark totally updated for modern business. More than 100,000 square feet of soaring ceilings, exposed beams and brickwork, abundant light, period fixtures and hardware inspire tenants like Centric Brands, transformGSO and Logistimatics, who take advantage of the many nearby restaurants, clubs and retail establishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.