Farmers Market To Recognize 2022 Sponsor Bethany Medical
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2022) - The High Point Farmers Market will conclude its regular 2022 Market season on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the High Point Public Library, during which Bethany Medical will be recognized as its 2022 sponsor.
Bethany Medical provided funding for the popular Double the Bucks program, which doubles the buying power for SNAP customers to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods and vegetable and herb plants at the market. Staff from Bethany Medical will be at the market sharing copies of Dr. Lenny Peters’ book, “Barefoot to Benefactor: My Life Story of Faith and Courage.” Peters is the CEO and founder of Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
The market will also celebrate Halloween with a costume parade for children and dogs starting at 10 a.m., and many of the vendors will have candy available at their booths. Friends of the Library will have a raffle for a free gift basket. Live music will be provided by Simple Covers.
While the regular market ends this weekend, it will continue on a limited basis with three small pop-up food markets on the first and third Saturdays in November and December, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Nov. 5 and 19 and Dec. 17, only plants, produce, baked goods, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available.
On Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a special holiday market with food, plants, many craft vendors and Hope City food truck. Live music will be provided by Evan Blackerby.
The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified farmers market and offers a Double the Bucks program for EBT customers. The market also accepts Guilford County Community Care Network orange cards.
For more information about the High Point Farmers Market, contact Mary Sizemore at (336) 883-3694.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.