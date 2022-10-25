Family Service of the Piedmont Receives $100,000 Grant from Bank of America to support High Point Center for Child Wellness
The gift will be used to expand behavioral health care services to young children in High Point
High Point, NC – Today, Family Service of the Piedmont is announcing a milestone grant received from Bank of America that will be used to support the expansion of High Point Center for Child Wellness’s behavioral health care services provided to area children in need.
Founded in 2020, Family Service of the Piedmont opened the High Point Center for Child Wellness to provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, trauma-informed behavioral health care to young children that often live in underprivileged, under-resourced, and disadvantaged communities. The High Point Center for Child Wellness pediatric psychiatry staff provides comprehensive psychiatric care for children tailored to meet their specific developmental needs, and the Center’s care team offers assessments, recommendations, and support for a variety of behavioral health needs for children and their families.
“Since opening in March 2020, the High Point Center for Child Wellness has improved the lives of more than 2,807 children and has become the go-to source for children with the most severe mental health issues in High Point and surrounding communities,” said Tom Campbell, President and CEO, Family Service of the Piedmont. “Thanks to the generous gift from Bank of America, this one-of-a-kind, best practice, children’s psychiatric center of excellence can continue to improve the state of the current child mental health crisis.”
The goal of the Center is to provide access to the same quality of service that children from high socio-economic backgrounds are able to afford. The Center’s service model is integrated and results in a high level of care, increased client engagement and better outcomes.
“Together, we can work to address the challenges faced by the most at-risk populations to support a healthier, more prosperous Triad community,” said Greg Cox, President, Bank of America Triad. “We are deeply committed to High Point and are honored to support the High Point Center for Child Wellness and other local organizations committed to addressing fundamental community issues and focused on strengthening our community’s economic health and sustainability.”
Bank of America continues to demonstrate its commitment to the High Point community through this latest grant to Family Service of the Piedmont to support the High Point Center for Child Wellness. Since 2017 Bank of America has invested nearly $4.4million throughout the Triad region through grants to local nonprofits, employee matching gifts, sponsorships and other investments.
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont, Inc. (FSP) is a non-profit, United Way member organization that provides affordable, high quality services to over 20,000 families and individuals each year who are dealing with crises in their lives. FSP’s mission is to empower individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability, and thrive through quality support services, advocacy, and education. FSP’s areas of impact include: domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, mental health, substance use, and financial instability. Family Service has been a pioneer in serving the needs of children and families in Guilford County for over 70 years.
About Bank of America
At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News). For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
