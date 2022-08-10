Family Brew: Mother and son duo open coffee shop, poetry lounge

This past June, the city of High Point welcomed a new coffee shop and poetry lounge launched by a mother and son team looking to establish a welcoming space for self-expression in their community. Demhaj Coffee and Poetry Lounge had been a dream of many years for co-owner Bridgette Williams whose strong love for her son and co-owner, Jahmed Williams, along with coffee and its ability to bring people together led her to finally build her faith up this year and make her dream happen.
The title Demhaj is actually Williams’ son’s name, Jahmed, spelled backward. “I always wanted to do something with his name,” she said. “I love coffee and I just thought about the love I have for him, and I wanted to take that love and put it into this type of environment. Almost 15 years later, here we are.” Jahmed, who is now 20 years old, is a rising junior at Georgia State University majoring in business entrepreneurship.
While her son was at school during the spring semester earlier this year, Williams expressed to him the desire to make the coffee shop happen sooner than later. As soon as his mother narrowed down the spot’s current location, Jahmed quickly began researching coffee and brainstorming ideas. “As far as coffee, I really wanted us to be organic and natural,” he said. “For other products, I really wanted to emphasize a variety of flavors such as lavender, butter pecan, and more.”
Demhaj Coffee and Poetry Lounge is Jahmed’s first business venture and one that could not have come at a better time to complement his studies and serve as “a good internship”. Williams on the other hand is splitting her time as evenly as possible between this brand new project and her first company, Faithful Nurses, which specializes in providing personal in-home medical care. Founded 16 years ago, it now has three locations serving the Charlotte, Concord, and High Point areas.
“It’s so funny because my background is actually in criminal justice,” said Williams. “But my dad, bless his heart, said I was so nice and sweet that I’d just free all the bad people and I realized he had a point.” A genuine human lover, she firmly believes in giving everyone a chance but still rerouted her career from criminal justice to healthcare. Additionally to owning and running Faithful Nurses, she has completed training to be a mentor, emphasizing once more her deep love for giving back and helping others.
Faithful Nurses requires Williams to be on call indefinitely causing her to spend less time than she would probably like in the coffee shop. On the upside, her son’s availability to work during the summer along with their one full-time employee, John Finley, has allowed her to balance the two businesses as the lounge continues to grow and establish its presence. Located in High Point’s Peter’s Plaza II off of North Main Street, the lounge has been warmly welcomed by its neighboring businesses and is currently hiring.
Since opening on June 16, the lounge has held a couple of poetry events, both of which have brought in a full house. Ideally, the Williamses would like to host a poetry event once a week but are still navigating the beginning stages and getting a feel for the business and the best dates to host these. In the meantime, they are hosting occasional karaoke nights along with open mic opportunities for performers to showcase their talents.
Naturally, wellness is vital to Williams, and mental health is no exception. Once an active poet, she has recently begun writing again and even passed along her talent to her son. “I know when I write it helps me mentally, it helps me get a lot of things out,” she said. “And a lot of times there is so much mental crisis going on that I want this to be a safe place for the community to come in and express themselves. We are here to provide that outlet.”
Not far from his mother’s hopes, Jahmed wants the lounge to become the spot for creatives and artistic expression in the area. He hopes to provide High Point University students with a space to study, work or simply enjoy a calm space. “If you’re into poetry, music, or whatever, this is your chance to let out what you’re good at,” he said. “High Point doesn’t really have a center for people to just speak poetry and I want this place in the future to definitely be that.”
As summer break nears its end for college students, Williams is getting ready to miss her son all over again as he returns to Georgia State University. While he plans to work at the lounge every school break, he is aware of the inevitable changes to come as the business flourishes. A year from now, Williams hopes the coffee shop stays where it is, and she can acquire a larger space exclusively for the poetry lounge.
Since its opening, the coffee shop has provided pound cakes from Sonjay’s Catering, whom Williams considers a sister company, and more recently from Tre by the Pound. Constantly looking to expand her partnerships with local businesses, she is eager to give everyone a chance to collaborate with her on this new venture. The pound cakes from Sonjay Catering have now become a shop staple and tend to run out quickly.
Lastly, as the Williamses continue to develop this promising new landmark for High Point creatives, their lavender frozen and iced lattes are causing a stir in the recent summer heat. “I wanted to have all of our drinks be different,” said Jahmed. “You can’t really find a lavender latte around the city, or a rose flavor, so I really wanted us to have that difference.” Wishing he could stay longer to continue helping his mother, he is confident the shop is in great hands until his return.
