High Point, NC — August 3, 2021 — Project Board Development is back for fall sessions starting Sept.14.
A program of United Way of Greater High Point’s African American Initiative, Project Board Development is a leadership program designed to identify, recruit and train candidates to serve on PTAs, committees, governing boards and other leadership roles within United Way of Greater High Point, its partner agencies, other non-profit organizations and schools in our community.
The fall session runs from September 14th through November 9th from 6 till 8pm on Tuesdays. With classes including Board 101, Media Relations, Grant Writing and Nonprofits & Politics. Applications are due no later than Sept. 7 and can be found at https://www.unitedwayhp.org/african-american-initiative-1. Cost to sign up is $30 before Sept.1 and $35 after.
For even more information about Project Board Development or the African American Initiative, please contact Latoya Bullock at latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org or at 336.889.0879.
The African American Initiative (AAI) of the United Way of Greater High Point is a group of citizens with a connection to Greater High Point that are working to provide and support opportunities that engage and promote growth and development in Greater High Point’s African American, other minority, and under-served communities. Membership in AAI is free and open to anyone who supports AAI’s mission.
