FaithAction International Names Interim Executive Director
Guilford County- On Wednesday evening, by a unanimous vote, the Board of Directors of FaithAction International voted to install Jose Bernal as the agency’s Interim Executive Director.
Bernal, who had most recently been serving as FaithAction’s Associate Director, begin working for the agency in 2016 as an Americorp member. “Jose has served this agency and his community well for the last 6 years,” said Board Chair Adriana Galdo Adams, “and our board of directors has every confidence he’ll continue doing so in his new role.”
Jose, originally from Mexico, moved to the U.S. at the age of five. Raised in suburban and predominant minority neighborhoods, he became engaged in issues affecting the immigrant community. Jose is a Guilford College graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and minors in Community Problem Solving and Latin American Studies.
“I am honored to be offered this opportunity to serve as Interim Executive Director at FaithAction International after serving for over six years,” said Bernal. “Our team looks forward to continuing to carry out the impactful work this strong and resilient organization provides to the community. We are committed to proceed with our work and grateful for the ongoing support of our partners, donors, and volunteers.”
While the agency is under Bernal’s good care, the board of directors is hard at work putting together a solid job description and search committee for the next permanent Executive Director.
“While Jose leads the amazing staff of FaithAction in the good work of serving and advocating alongside our newest neighbors, our board of directors will take on the task of searching for the next Executive Director”, said Adams. “This, too, is important work. We are determined to find the right fit and also committed to insuring that they are someone not only with training in immigrant issues but also lived experience. Our board sees this as a vital part of continuing to move forward in the important equity and belonging work that many in our community begin in 2020. We know our Executive level leadership must reflect our spoken commitment to change and the community we serve.”
FaithAction International invites you to come celebrate this announcement of leadership at this weekend’s Unity Walk and Festival in downtown Greensboro at Lebauer Park Sat., Aug.27. The walk, an advocacy march to show unity in our community and support for welcoming all people no matter their country of origin, begins at 10am. A festival celebrating the diversity of our community will begin shortly after and last until 3pm. All events are free to the community, however donations to support FaithAction International and other immigrant and refugee service organizations in their work can be made at www.faithaction.org.
