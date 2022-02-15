FaithAction International House Has New E.D. and New Home

Eniris Riddick no longer needs to sign off as the interim executive director of FaithAction International House.
Riddick, who served as the interim director since August 2021, accepted the appointment as executive director in late January 2022.
Riddick has a rich background in working with not-for-profit organizations. Before joining FaithAction as the director of operations, she served as the development manager for the local chapter of the Alzheimer Association. Prior to that, she worked with Catholic Charities in Winston-Salem as a regional coordinator working with immigrants and other people in need.
More important than her organizing background, is Riddick’s lived experience of being an immigrant. Riddick, a native of Puerto Rico, knows the challenges immigrants new to the community face.
“When the opportunity to work with FaithAction came along, I took it,” she said. Riddick was impressed with FaithAction’s programs like its ID Program and Network that provides ID cards to individuals who may not have access to government issued ID’s, and its Immigrant Assistance Center that works with immigrants and refugees from 60 diverse nations to gain access to basic needs and support in their new communities.
Ariana Adams, chair of the board that directs the nonprofit stated, “The FaithAction Board of Directors is delighted that Eniris has accepted the mantle of Executive Leadership at FaithAction. We know that it is good to serve and lead from a place of care, but we know it is even better to serve and lead from a place of care and understanding that only lived experience can bring. Eniris' lived experience as a Latina and an immigrant will inform her leadership and the Vision of the organization as it grows- what an exciting future!”
Among Riddick’s new duties is helping her staff settle into their new office space located in the Boone Building, 2211 West Meadowview Drive. Although FaithAction is no longer downtown, many clients know the new location as being near a popular Mexican restaurant on Gate City Boulevard. Riddick loves the new space and is energized by FaithAction’s hiring of several new staff members who will help the organization expand its reach.
“We went from a staff of six people to eleven,” Riddick explained. After being awarded a major grant from the Lilly Endowment Foundation, FaithAction set up an Advocacy and Education Department dedicated to building community through programs like its Stranger to Neighbor Initiative, and offering ongoing trainings and presentations to community agencies, churches, schools, and businesses.
“We are doing the bridge building that unites a community and makes its stronger,” said Riddick.
Riddick said FaithAction plans to bring its English as a Second Language (ESL) classes back and offer financial literacy classes for their clients.
“They trust us,” she said of their clientele. “They know they can depend on us to get them help especially during a crisis. Now we want to empower them with life skills they can use to avoid crises. Our clients want to feel welcomed in our community and we work on that, too. When they feel empowered and welcomed, it has a long-lasting effect. That’s how you change their stories into success stories.”
As it has in the past, FaithAction will partner with other organizations to carry out the goals of building a better community. “We cannot do it alone,” said Riddick. She believes pooling the creative talents and skills of many groups yields the best outcomes. So, whether it is working with Financial Pathways to coordinate budgeting classes or partnering with African Services Coalition to sponsor holiday cultural events, or working with congregations hosting clothing drives, FaithAction remains a willing and capable partner.
As its newest executive director, Riddick knows the role she will continue to play: “I am a servant leader. I build trust with my team by making them heard and valued. We are all going to lead this organization and be like-minded in our efforts to be successful. For me, being a leader is not taking over but empowering, trusting and uplifting my staff members.”
FaithAction International House serves and advocates alongside thousands of newcomers each year, while educating and connecting diverse communities across lines of culture and faith — turning strangers into neighbors.
