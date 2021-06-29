(Winston-Salem, N.C. - June 29, 2021) - The new Gilead COMPASS Initiative Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Forest University School of Divinity awarded 17 organizations with grant funding to address the HIV crisis in the South. The recipients are rooted in over 10 different states and the majority are led by Black, Indigenous, people of color.
Allison Mathews, executive director of the Gilead COMPASS Faith Coordinating Center in the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University said this about the awardees: “We are excited about working with this strong group of diverse, well-respected organizations across the South. We believe each of them are well-suited to advance our mission of troubling the narratives about the intersection of HIV and faith. We aim to shift the culture to be more inclusive and loving of all people, regardless of their race/ethnicity, gender or sexuality.”
The grant awards range from $10,000 to $200,000 for a one-year grant cycle beginning in July of2021. Organizations were invited to apply for these grants earlier this spring and given an option of four different tiers: Faith Capacity Building, Transformative, Faith Action, and Congregational.
This year’s Faith Capacity Building grant, the largest funding opportunity of up to $250,000, has been awarded to Interfaith Youth Core in Chicago, Illinois; Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Mississippi in Clinton, MS; and Vision Community Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. Interfaith Youth Core will be engaging college campuses, primarily Historically Black Colleges & Universities, through micro-grants aimed at developing curricular and co-curricular programs on the HIV/AIDS crisis in the South. Vision Community Foundation will be using the award to launch an HIV-public health capacity building faith-leader training program. Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Mississippi will conduct asset mapping with faith communities in Mississippi and build strategic partnerships to advance anti-stigma work.
Five organizations received a Transformative grant for $100,000. This grant focuses on collaboration with Christian and interfaith partners in order to impact how these communities respond to HIV/AIDS in the future. Recipients of the grant for this year include Metropolitan Charities, North Carolina Council of Churches, AME Publishing House, the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, and Christian Theological Seminary.
Other organizations received Faith Action or Congregational grants with awards of up to $25,000. These grants fund projects centered around faith to help reduce stigma, engage in spiritually integrated trauma-informed care, and aid in changing the perception of HIV/AIDs in the south.
All grant recipients will participate in the Faith Coordinating Center’s Virtual Training Series which takes place over the course of 10 months beginning in July. The center will also be integral to fostering strategic partnerships between grantees and regional and national partners as they embark on their projects.
Gilead COMPASS Initiative Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Forest University School of Divinity
2021 Grant Award Recipients
Faith Capacity Building Grant Awardees
Interfaith Youth Core
Vision Community Foundation
Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Mississippi
Transformative Grant Awardees
AME Publishing House
Christian Theological Seminary
Metropolitan Charities
North Carolina Council of Churches
Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
Faith Action and Congregational Grant Awardees
Compassionate Atlanta
Fayetteville Area Health Education Foundation
Foundations for Living
Lenoir County Circle of Friends
Reaching All HIV+ Muslim Americans
Relationship Unleashed
The Afiya Center
TheoLab Media
Trinity AME Church
About Gilead COMPASS Initiative Faith Coordinating Center
The COMPASS Initiative® Faith Coordinating Center focuses on preparing ministry and nonprofit leaders to address the needs of vulnerable populations such as rural communities in Appalachia, African Americans and LGBTQ individuals. These groups, particularly in the South, often experience a higher number of cases of HIV/AIDS with access to fewer support and prevention resources. The Faith Coordinating Center is part of Gilead’s 10-year, $100 million COMPASS Initiative®. In its fourth year, the initiative includes coordinating centers at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health, University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work and the Southern AIDS Coalition.
About Wake Forest University School of Divinit
The Wake Forest University School of Divinity is a dynamic and ecumenical theological institution that prepares men and women to be religious leaders in a changing world. The School currently offers the Master of Divinity degree and several joint degrees in law, bioethics, counseling, education, and sustainability, and a dual degree pathway in management, offered in partnership with other schools of the University. Through imaginative courses and diverse programs of community engagement, students are equipped to be agents of justice, reconciliation, and compassion in Christian churches and other ministries.
