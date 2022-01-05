Face Coverings Required in City Facilities Beginning January 10
GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2022) — In an effort to be proactive due to rising COVID-19 cases, the City of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate in City facilities on Monday, January 10, to maximize protection from the Omicron variant.
Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 18.9 percent. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the City will consider implementing additional safety measures.
Under the revised guidelines, the City will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities. Employees, residents and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others.
Signs will be posted at the entrance to City facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor need one.
