Experienced Telecom Veteran Leads Hotwire Communications’ Expansion in the Carolinas
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 10, 2021 – Hotwire Communications is excited to announce that Sue Kelly has joined the company as the Regional Executive Vice President & General Manager overseeing all operations and ongoing business development across North Carolina and South Carolina.
An award-winning telecommunications company and Internet Service Provider with a reputation for innovation and unparalleled customer service, Hotwire Communications is currently one of the fastest growing technology companies in the United States, and Ms. Kelly’s 20+ years of industry experience in senior roles at companies such as Charter Spectrum and Cox Business will a critical asset as the company expands its 100% fiber optic network to new properties throughout the Carolinas.
Since its foundation in 2002, Hotwire Communications has grown its network footprint to encompass 11 states, with new markets added to the Hotwire portfolio every year, providing services to residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, in addition to educational institutions and government bodies.
As two of the fastest growing states in the country and among the most highly ranked for business, North Carolina and South Carolina are well-positioned to strongly benefit from the lightning-fast Gigabit speeds and ultra-reliable Internet connectivity that only fiber optics can deliver, combined with a full suite of services including IPTV, Voice, and Home Security & Automation, in addition to a concierge-style, white glove service experience that ensures each customers’ needs are evaluated and met on a personalized basis.
The Carolinas represent a linchpin of the company’s plan to expand services throughout the Southern United States, with an emphasis on increasing the deployment of fiber optics in rural communities. Residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, in addition to educational institutions and government bodies, can look forward to working directly with Ms. Kelly in the years to come as they receive best-in-class services tailored to fit their specifications.
“Hotwire Communications is such an incredibly unique company, one truly founded on the principles of treating each customer or client as an individual case, and not applying a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Ms. Kelly. “I can’t overstate how excited I am to be a part of this team as we expand all the benefits that fiber optics can bring to even more customers through the Carolinas.”
About Hotwire Communications:
Hotwire Communications is a pioneering leader in fiber optic technology, and has been providing cutting edge fiber-based telecommunication services since 2002. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hotwire Communications’ network footprint reaches across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, and California. Hotwire offers a full suite of services such as multi-Gigabit Internet, crystal-clear voice, HD and 4K capable IPTV, and home security and automation products custom-tailored to a wide variety of customers, meeting a range of environmental needs with service and product offerings from Fision® Home, Fision® Work, Fision® Stay, Fision® U, and Fision® Government. The company also offers advertising directly to customers within its network through the Fision Multimedia Advertising Solutions service.
Hotwire Communications has received a number of accolades from third-party outlets, including being named 2020 Fastest Business ISP, 2020 Fastest ISP in the Southeast United States, and 2021 Best Gaming ISP in the Southeast United States by PCMag, ranked by Broadband Communities Magazine as one of the Fiber-To-The-Home Top 100, named 2020 Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax, and awarded two Silver 2021 Stevie Awards in recognition of the company’s concierge-style, white glove customer service.
For more information, please visit www.hotwirecommunications.com
