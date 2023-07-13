JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 11, 2023) – Herb Everett, who has served as web content administrator at Guilford Technical Community College for the past four years, has been promoted to marketing systems manager.
Everett came to GTCC as a technology systems coordinator in 2016 and two years later, became web content administrator.
“Herb is the perfect fit for this position. He understands our brand, our mission and vision, and has a vast knowledge of what the job entails,” said Jan Knox, GTCC vice president of college advancement. “Herb’s insight on systems and efficiencies will enhance our current and prospective students’ experiences with the college.”
As GTCC’s marketing systems manager, Everett will manage technical aspects and processes for enrollment, student communications, fundraising and digital assets, along with overseeing and managing the implementation of new and existing systems.
“I chose to work at GTCC seven years ago because of its commitment to helping students succeed in the classroom and in life,” said Everett. “I’m looking forward to continuing that commitment to this next chapter of my career.
“We must be able to communicate quickly with students and provide them the information they need to make decisions, to reassure them, and to provide them with a positive experience.”
Prior to coming to GTCC in 2016, Everett served as a technical systems coordinator at North Carolina A&T State University for five years. He also has a background in journalism.
Everett holds a Bachelor of Science in information systems/operations management from UNC- Greensboro, and a Master of Business Administration from Elon University.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
