Winston-Salem, NC – Thanks to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County established by our community partners, ESR was able to create the Emergency Empowerment and Readiness Initiative to support local community members impacted by the novel coronavirus. The initiative begins Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
With new funding per the CARES Act, ESR will continue to support low-income individuals in our community, not only during the immediate efforts to prevent or slow transmission of COVID-19 when individuals and families may not have access to critical resources, but also in the recovery efforts to address the economic and community consequences of the outbreak.
ESR will assist vulnerable families that have been impacted by COVID-19 surrounding Employment. Please consider applying for ESR's CARES Act/COVID-19 EA Program if you have been impacted by any of the following: Furlough, reduction in hours, business closed, or laid off. The CARES Act/COVID-19 EA funding will provide families with: Assistance with rent/housing stability, utility support, financial education, and/or childcare support.
Funding for this program is limited, on a first come first serve basis, and will last until 2022. For more information, please contact our Eligibility Specialist at terri.hylton@eisr.org, or attend one of our Orientation Sessions. ESR will hold group orientation presentations on Tuesdays from 10 - 11 am and Thursdays from 3 to 4 pm. Remember that we are adhering to social distancing protocol and will allow 8 participants to attend each Orientation.
ESR is a non-profit Community Action Agency that aims to serve low to moderate income individuals and families who are seeking self-sufficiency. ESR is located at 3480 Dominion Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.