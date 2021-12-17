EPA Awards 2021 Environmental Justice Small Grants to Local Communities in the Southeast
Nationally, EPA Announces $14.1 Million to Fund 133 Environmental Justice Grants
ATLANTA (Dec. 16, 2021) – This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $14.1 million in environmental justice (EJ) grant funding for 133 grants selected through the Environmental Justice Small Grants (EJSG) and Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement (EJCPS) programs. Ninety-nine EJ Small Grant recipients have been selected to receive up to $75,000 each, and 34 EJCPS grant recipients have been selected to receive up to $200,000 each, following successful completion of the award process. The majority of these EJ grants are receiving funds appropriated through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
“President Biden has made it clear that delivering environmental justice is a top priority for this Administration, especially in communities most gravely impacted by the pandemic and health outcome disparities from pollution,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Thanks to the President and Congress, today’s environmental justice grants funded in large part by the American Rescue Plan will provide critical support to our most overburdened and vulnerable communities.”
“EPA is committed to supporting local partnerships that will help address the challenges that many underserved communities face in the southeast,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “Grants such as these help to build on our relationships with our local partners to address environmental justice challenges in their communities.”
2021 Environmental Justice Small Grants recipients in Region 4 include:
- GASP, Birmingham, Ala.
- Young Teen Asthma & Wellness Camp, Inc., Birmingham, Ala.
- Bonifay Main Street Assoc., Bonifay, Fla.
- Sundari Foundation, Inc., Miami, Fla.
- Environmental Community Action (ECO Action), Atlanta, Ga.
- Girls First, Inc., Stockbridge, Ga.
- 2CMississippi, Ridgeland, Miss.
- Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Ridgeland, Miss.
- Clean Air Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
- New Hope Community Development, Inc., Greensboro, N.C.
- Roanoke Economic Development, Inc., Rich Square, N.C.
- Toxic Free NC, Durham, N.C.
- Sustaining Way, Greenville, S.C.
2021 Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement (EJCPS) programs grant recipients include:
- Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation, Gulf County, Fla.
- Live Healthy Little Havana Inc., Little Havana, Fla.
- Metro Community Ministries, Atlanta, Ga.
- SEEED, Inc., Knoxville, Tenn.
- Tennessee Environmental Council, Statewide, Tenn.
The 2021 EJ Small Grants selections will benefit communities in 37 states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico. These ninety-nine projects, many funded through ARP, cover a wide array of environmental justice issues including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, air monitoring, indoor/outdoor air quality, food access, community planning, water treatment training, community agriculture, green jobs and infrastructure, emergency preparedness and planning, toxic exposures, water quality, and healthy homes projects.
Also, in support of President Biden’s Executive Orders 13985 and 14008 , EPA has for the first time created a designation exclusively for small nonprofit organizations, defined as having 10 or fewer full-time employees. This effort reflects the President’s Justice40 initiative defined in EO 14008 and ensures that grant resources reach organizations of lower capacity that historically struggle to receive federal funding. 83 of the organizations receiving an EJ Small Grant this year are small nonprofit organizations.
In addition, 7 EJ Small Grants will support EPA’s Ports Initiative by addressing air quality issues at coastal ports, inland ports, and rail yards. These projects help prepare community stakeholders to effectively engage with operators and other stakeholders of nearby port or rail facilities to influence decision-making that may impact diesel engine emissions and related air quality.
To see the full listing of all 99 organizations receiving an EJSG and to learn more about EJSG, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-small-grants-program
The 2021 EJ Collaborative Problem-Solving selections will benefit communities in 24 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These 34 projects address a breadth of environmental justice issues including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, air monitoring, indoor/outdoor air quality, community education, EJ tool development, green jobs and infrastructure, food access, emergency preparedness and planning, toxic exposures, land reuse, water quality, and support of healthy homes.
To see the full listing of all the selected 34 EJCPS projects and to learn more about EJCPS, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmental-justice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-0.
Examples of EJSG and EJCPS projects selected for funding through ARP include:
- Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP) in Birmingham, AL will deploy digital air sensors in the community to analyze the levels of particulate matter emitted from several industrial sources in the area, train residents to report air quality incidents, and address the urban heat island effect. (EJSG)
- Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision Project will address diesel emissions at the Port of Detroit, MI and Detroit Intermodal Freight Terminal facilities by forming collaborative partnerships between community residents, representatives, and port operators to address community concerns. (EJSG)
- Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness will expand Environmental Health Worker services to aid in limiting the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on five indigenous groups of Wabanaki Native Americans in Bangor, Maine. (EJCPS)
- Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation will address indoor housing environments and other community-identified environmental challenges in the Port St. Joe, Florida community, an area that has been severely impacted by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and severely damaged by hurricanes resulting in poor indoor air quality and drinking water quality. (EJCPS)
Background on the American Rescue Plan Appropriation to EPA
Earlier this year, EPA announced spending plans for the $100 million in ARP funding appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health outcome disparities, with $50 million being designated to improve ambient air quality monitoring, and $50 million specifically designated for environmental justice to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in underserved communities through a range of local initiatives.
Of this $50 million ARP appropriation for EJ, $4.1 million went to support 21 EJ projects under the State/Tribal/Local EJ Cooperative Agreement (SEJCA) awards program. The additional EJSG and EJCPS selections announced today will account for approximately $9.55 million of ARP funds with additional funding provided through regular annual appropriations to EPA. Upcoming ARP-funded EJ grant activities will be announced after the EJSG and EJCPS awards are finalized.
