Oak View Elementary Social Worker Patricia Wallace
receives $1,500 Debby Reynolds Award from Enrichment
Fund for her ‘active and resolute’ advocacy for children
Patricia Wallace, an “active and resolute advocate” for children at Oak View Elementary, High Point, received the prestigious $1,500 Debby Reynolds Award from The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools.
“No question about Ms Wallace’s intense involvement advocating for children and the reason she is the award recipient,” said Carrie Little, president of one of the largest independent funders to public schools. “What earned her the recognition is she advocates for all our students as if they were a part of her family."
Annually, the Enrichment Fund presents The Debby Reynolds Award, providing $500 to an educator, counselor or other staff member who actively and resolutely advocates for children in need. In addition, the award provides the recipient’s school with $700 to be used as needed by the recipient and principal.
Wallace’s connection to Oak View Elementary is layered in achievement. Currently she serves as the school’s social worker. Previously she taught there, served as a substitute and a parent.
While fulfilling her duties as the school social worker, Wallace manages a clothing closet, oversees a food pantry, ensures students' physical needs, and coordinates the food backpack program for the school. What’s more, she is the coordinator of Oak View’s Intervention Support Team, leading efforts to provide low-performing students with appropriate interventions to move them toward succeeding in school. As the attendance team leader, Wallace works with families to reduce any barriers they confront in helping their children to school every day.
“Ms Wallace is a tremendous community resource, a dedicated person the families at Oak View — both present and past — know that they can count on to help them in any way that is needed,” Little said.
The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools makes it possible for all students to benefit from the same enrichment opportunities and for teachers to be as creative as they’re inspired to be. Each year, we award hundreds of small gifts that support high-impact learning experiences for as many people as possible. Our vision: that teachers dedicated to going above and beyond have the support to carry out transformative experiences for their classes — and every student can benefit from them
