Enjoy free admission to Reynolda House on select dates this fall
Museum offers multiple opportunities for complimentary admission, including its latest exhibition Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 10, 2022)— Reynolda House Museum of American Art is opening its doors to the public with three opportunities to tour the museum and its latest exhibition, Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism. Reynolda on the House, presented by Salemtowne retirement community, provides opportunities for the community-at-large to enjoy the entire collection and welcoming grounds of Reynolda free of charge.
Visitors have three upcoming opportunities to enjoy free access to the museum through Reynolda on the House:
- August 25, 2022 from 3–7 p.m.: In addition to viewing Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism, guests can join artist and printmaker Woodie Anderson for a hands-on screen-printing exercise. Select poetry readings inspired by the Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda exhibition will be performed by artist Jacinta V. White. For more information visit: reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-on-the-house-3/
- October 15, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.: Inspired by the 1970s vehicles featured in the exhibition Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism, guests will enjoy a pop-up display of vintage cars provided by The Winston Cup Museum. For more information visit: reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-on-the-house/
- November 15, 2022 from 3–7 p.m.: Reynolda House doors again open wide for guests to enjoy all of the museum’s exhibition offerings. After exploring the museum, guests can stroll the Gardens and visit the Village. For more information visit: reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-on-the-house-2/
“Reynolda is a community asset, providing spaces for discovery and belonging. We strive to ensure that each and every member of our community has an opportunity to experience the exhibitions and programming of the Museum, as they enjoy the Gardens free of charge year-round,” said Executive Director Allison Perkins. “Reynolda on the House is vital in delivering on our commitment to make Reynolda an accessible destination and resource for Winston-Salem and beyond.”
Reynolda on the House joins additional programs Free Teachers, Library Passes, Museum for All and Museums on Us in providing no cost opportunities for visiting the Museum’s permanent and special exhibitions. Learn more at reynolda.org/calendar.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.