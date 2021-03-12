GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charles Aris Executive Search has promoted Emily Szabo to senior researcher in recognition of her collaborative work and outstanding results as a valued member of its research and analytics team.
Since November 2019, Szabo has used effective and efficient research methods to assist the firm’s executive recruiters – and thus the firm’s client organizations – in closing 42 searches to fill mission-critical roles. Her expertise and dedication have enabled her to positively impact the firm on important initiatives.
“One of the greatest parts about working at Charles Aris is knowing you work for an organization that cares about its clients and employees,” Szabo said. “I’m excited to serve the firm in this new role by gaining more responsibility and collaborating with our strong team to advance Charles Aris initiatives and innovate as we go.”
In addition to her responsibilities in the firm, Szabo actively works in the United States Army Reserve as a human resources specialist. Before joining Charles Aris, she worked for six years in Randolph County, North Carolina as a teacher of exceptional children. She earned her master’s degree in library and information studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2019 and holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Baldwin Wallace University.
Charles Aris chief operating officer Allen Oakley is looking forward to working with Szabo in this next stage of her career.
“Emily’s internal drive, unmatched discipline, tremendous work ethic and strategic approach to partnership positively impact everyone she interacts with,” Oakley said. “She embraces continual improvement and has a growth mind-set that serves as a catalyst for the entire firm to find innovative solutions across a broad spectrum. On behalf of the Charles Aris family, congratulations to Emily on this well-deserved promotion.”
Brian Styers, a vice president who leads Charles Aris teams and efforts in marketing, digital and research, sees Szabo as an integral colleague with a bright present and future.
“Emily is such a quick study – nothing gets past her and we all benefit as a result,” Styers said. “I am proud and privileged to work alongside Emily, appreciate her many contributions, and am excited about her career acceleration. Her best is yet to come.”
