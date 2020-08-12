GREENSBORO, NC–In May, the City Council approved the issuing of special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way. To allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, South Elm Street, from Market St. to Lewis St., will be closed from 4 pm, Fri. to 10 pm, Sat., Aug. 14 to Sept. 5.
Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:
· Wear a cloth to cover your nose and mouth.
· Wait six-feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.
· Wash your hand often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website.
