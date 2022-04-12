Eliza’s Helping Hands preparing to host Multicultural Blending Fest "Sponsorships Still Available"
WINSTON-SALEM, NC — On May 22, 2022 Eliza’s Helping Hands (EHH), a local nonprofit that strives to bring resources to victims of domestic, is hosting an event called the ‘Multicultural Blending Fest’, to raise funds to help continue support for families and individuals in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities.
The event which will be held at Bailey Park, 575 N. Patterson Ave., in Winston-Salem, is supported by The COOL Program, Creando Families Felices, and Hogar del Inmigrante and is designed to bring people from different cultural backgrounds together for a day filled with fun and fellowship. There will be family activities and games, food trucks and more. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting Eliza’s Helping Hands’ PEARLS Program and other initiatives such as the construction of the EHH Safe House for local victims.
PEARLS (Preparing Eager Achievers to Redirect their Lives Successfully), provides holistic support for Black and Latina girls ages 12 to 18, through counseling workshops, and other activities that provide social, emotional, and career-development opportunities. There is no cost for the nine-month program that coincides with the school year.
When complete, the EHH Safe House will provide a space where victims fleeing domestic, sexual, violence, and/or human trafficking can get the support they need. Counselors and advocates will work directly with individuals, and provide medical care as needed, court advocacy, peer support and case management services.
Eliza’s Helping Hands was started in 2015 by Kenya Thorton, in honor of her grandmother and her giving heart. Thorton said her grandmother always stressed the importance of helping those in need, and that’s exactly what she’s done. Since 2015 EHH has served over 5,000 survivors of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
For more information about Multicultural Blending Fest or Eliza’s Helping Hands visit https://elizashelpinghands.org. Feel free to contact me with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.